Alabama rolls past Arkansas in regular season finale

Alabama punt returner DeVonta Smith (6) returns a punt for a touchdown against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Fayetteville. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

— DeVonta Smith returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown to kick start No. 1 Alabama in a 52-3 victory at Arkansas on Saturday.

Smith's return came late in the first quarter after the Razorbacks had kicked a field goal to tie the game 3-3. The Crimson Tide followed Smith's score with touchdowns on their next four possessions and led 38-3 at halftime.

Alabama (10-0) is the first SEC team to win 10 games against conference opponents in the same season. The Crimson Tide are scheduled to play No. 6 Florida in the SEC Championship Game next Saturday in Atlanta.

Arkansas (3-7) lost its fourth consecutive game. The Razorbacks allowed 50 points or more in three of those losses.

Alabama out-gained Arkansas 443-188 in total offense, but other than Smith's punt return it was a quiet day for the Crimson Tide's offensive stars. Quarterback Mac Jones completed 24 of 29 passes for 208 yards but did not throw a touchdown, and Smith had three catches for 22 yards.

Jones and Smith are considered contenders for the Heisman Trophy.

Alabama scored six touchdowns on the ground, including three by Brian Robinson, who rushed for 54 yards on 13 carries. Robinson scored on touchdown runs of 1, 4 and 4 yards.

Najee Harris had second-quarter touchdown runs of 1 and 5 yards, and rushed for 46 yards on 14 attempts. Freshman Jase McClellan led the Crimson Tide with 95 rushing yards, 80 of which came on a touchdown run late in the game.

Arkansas struggled to pass the ball. Quarterbacks Feleipe Franks and KJ Jefferson completed 9 of 16 passes for 108 yards. Franks, who was a game-time decision with a rib injury, started the game before giving way to Jefferson in the second quarter. Jefferson suffered a lower-body injury in the second half and Franks returned to finish the game.

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks was intercepted on a pass attempt to set up McClellan's long touchdown. The Razorbacks also lost three fumbles.

Alabama sacked Arkansas quarterbacks eight times for minus-49 yards. The Razorbacks finished with 80 rushing yards on 43 attempts, led by Trelon Smith's 69 yards on 19 carries.

The 49-point loss was tied for Arkansas' fourth worst in an SEC game, and third worst loss ever at home. Three of the Razorbacks' five-worst SEC losses have come to Alabama since 2012. The Crimson Tide have won 14 straight games in the series, including the last four by an average of 39 points.

Arkansas is hopeful to be selected for a bowl game. Minimum-win requirements for bowl games were scrapped this season, and Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said his team would likely have qualified for a bowl game had it been able to play nonconference games.