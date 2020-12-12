ASU begins search for new head coach

With Blake Anderson set to be announced as the next head coach of Utah State imminently, the search for his replacement at Arkansas State University is underway.

ASU Athletic Director Terry Mohajir had already started vetting candidates by the time he spoke to the media Thursday and said he'd "like to have something done by next week if at all possible." Now, Mohajir, and key decision-makers ASU Chancellor Kelly Damphousse and ASU System President Charles Welch, enter the weekend with a search to conduct as the opening of the early signing period looms on Wednesday.

"We haven't done one of these for a while." Mohajir said Thursday.

Not since 2013 have the Red Wolves been in need of a new head football coach, and the recruiting hurdle is not the only challenge ASU faces. Mohajir's search commences during an extended football season, with many candidates still coaching, while covid-19 continues to rear its ugly head. On Thursday, Mohajir also cited his role on the College Football Playoff committee as an additional responsibility he'll have to juggle.

Nonetheless, ASU is one of four active vacancies across the country, and with winning credentials, shiny new facilities and a solid national reputation, the opportunity has plenty to tempt the program's next leader. The questions of who will be interested in the position, and which candidate might ASU view as the right choice to become the 31st head coach in program history remain.

When Anderson resigned, the Red Wolves' job became the third opening in the Sun Belt Conference, joining Louisiana-Monroe and South Alabama, with Vanderbilt marking the fourth vacancy in Division I college football.

The school paid Anderson $825,000 annually, and while ASU took a hit in reducing his buyout from $800,000 to $150,000, a salary in the same range keeps the Red Wolves competitive. And with a new football complex -- opened in 2019 -- ASU offers its new head coach a facility that stacks up with other Power 5 institutions.

The success the Red Wolves have found over the past decade and the jobs the program's previous head coaches have landed are added attractions.

Prior to this fall, ASU recorded its last losing season in 2010 and reached six consecutive bowl games before stumbling to a 4-7 mark in 2020. The Red Wolves' conference titles from 2015 and 2016 are close in the rear-view mirror, too, and any candidate only must look as far as the success enjoyed by Appalachian State in 2019 and Coastal Carolina's 2020 campaign to see the potential that lies within the Sun Belt.

Beginning with Hugh Freeze's move to Ole Miss in 2011, ASU's past four coaches have jumped to other prime head coaching roles from Gus Malzahn (Auburn) to Bryan Harsin (Boise State) and on to Anderson.

So who might Mohajir fancy for his most substantial hire in seven years?

Mohajir declined Thursday to outline the profile he'd seek in his next head coach, but a look at past hires is instructive. Since his own hiring in 2012, Mohajir has brought in two football coaches -- Harsin and Anderson. Both previously served as offensive coordinators at Power 5 programs, so ASU could opt for another offensive mind to pair with quarterback Layne Hatcher.

Two names that fit the mold and hold ties in the state are Miami's Rhett Lashlee and University of Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

Lashlee transformed the Hurricanes offense this fall, taking Miami to No. 26 in the nation in total offense, and the Springdale native spent a year at ASU in 2012 under Malzahn. Briles has worked with three big-time programs in three seasons, most recently at Arkansas this season.

Lashlee may be reluctant to ditch sunny Coral Gables, Fla., and the potential of another season with quarterback D'Eriq King. Briles, in his fourth job in as many years, may not be so quick to leave Fayetteville, either.

Other offensive options include Southern California's Graham Harrell, who brings with him ties to his native Texas, as well as North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo and Florida's Brian Johnson, who have each guided high-octane offenses in 2020. Interim head coach Keith Heckendorf, ASU's offensive coordinator since 2019, will also be considered for the role.

A familiar face is Western Kentucky's Ryan Aplin. The two-time Sun Belt Player of the Year led ASU to back-to-back conference championships under Freeze and Malzahn, and has developed the Hilltoppers' aerial attack in two seasons as co-offensive coordinator. At just 30 years old, the former ASU quarterback has earned respect on the national level.

Other potential candidates could include: Former Tennessee head coach and current Alabama assistant Butch Jones; Larry Fedora, Anderson's mentor at Southern Mississippi and North Carolina; Chris Kiffin, a former Freeze assistant and a current assistant with the Cleveland Browns who is the brother of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin; Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, a former Arkansas fullback, and Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.

Mohajir noted Thursday that neither Harsin nor Anderson were early favorites when those searches began, and if this process extends beyond next week and into the early signing period, the rumors will continue to grow as the Red Wolves seek to fill the position.



