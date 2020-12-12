ASU briefs

Merrill going to Hula Bowl

Arkansas State defensive lineman Forrest Merrill has accepted an invitation to the 2021 Hula Bowl, the postseason all-star game announced Friday.

The redshirt senior finished as ASU's fourth-leading tackler this season with 42, and added two sacks, a forced fumble and a pair of fumble recoveries.

The Hula Bowl, set to be played Jan. 31, at Honolulu's Aloha Stadium, will give Merrill, who projects as an undrafted free agent, the opportunity to showcase his skills in front of NFL scouts and other pro football personnel.

A total of 36 participants from last year's Hula Bowl went on to be selected in the NFL Draft or signed free-agent contracts.

TE Isaac enters transfer portal

Arkansas State redshirt senior tight Javonis Isaac has entered the transfer portal and will pursue one more collegiate season as a graduate transfer, Rivals.com's Mike Farrell reported Friday.

Isaac appeared in seven games without making a reception in 2020. His finest season with the Red Wolves came in 2018, when he caught 12 passes for 210 yards and 4 touchdowns, earning All-Sun Belt Conference second-team honors as a redshirt sophomore.

Isaac leaves Jonesboro with career totals of 17 receptions for 278 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Forrest Merrill