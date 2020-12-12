Australia says it'll wait to be sure of Pfizer vaccine

Australian Health Secretary Dr. Brendan Murphy (from left), Health Minister Greg Hunt and Prime Minister Scott Morrison discuss coronavirus vaccines Friday at Parliament House in Canberra. (AP/AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

CANBERRA, Australia -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday that his government won't rush approval of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine because he wants people to have confidence in the product.

His comments come as Australian researchers said they were abandoning their own potential vaccine because it produced false positive results to HIV tests.

Morrison said Australia was in a different position than Britain, which has given emergency approval to the Pfizer roll-out, and the United States, where on Friday the Food and Drug Administration also authorized Pfizer's vaccine for emergency use.

"We want to ensure that Australians -- and I think all of us feel very strongly this way -- have ... absolute full confidence that when it gets the tick, they can get the jab," Morrison said.

"They can make that decision for themselves and for their families confidently," he added.

Australia has 47 active covid-19 cases, with 36 of those people in hospitals. The pandemic has claimed 908 lives in Australia.

Australia "has a front-row seat" observing the roll-out in Britain and the United States and would learn from the overseas experiences, particularly through a data-sharing agreement with London, Morrison said.

The government expects the Australian regulator to approve the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech by late January. The Australian roll-out was expected to be underway by March.

Australia has an agreement for 10 million Pfizer doses and will have an option to buy more for its 26 million people if supplies allow.

Australian researchers announced Friday they had abandoned development of a potential vaccine because the false positive results to HIV tests undermined public confidence.

The University of Queensland state vaccine that was to be manufactured at Australian biopharmaceutical company CSL's Melbourne headquarters had proven safe and produced a "robust response" to covid-19 during phase one trials, researchers said in a statement

But the researchers and the government had agreed not to proceed further because of the false positive HIV results due to a protein contained in the potential vaccine.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9uzhTOIWess]

"All the evidence suggested it would be an effective vaccine, but we cannot risk public confidence. We just can't," Health Department secretary Brendan Murphy told reporters.

Under an agreement with the Australian government, 51 million University of Queensland vaccine doses manufactured by CSL were to be available to Australians starting in mid-2021.

It was one of five potential vaccines on which the Australian government had signed contracts with developers in deals worth $2.4 billion.

The Mexican government's medical safety commission approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Friday, making it the fourth country to do so.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Mexico's approval came after Britain, Canada and Bahrain.

Mexico is set to receive 250,000 doses, enough for 125,000 people, because each person requires two shots. Lopez-Gatell has said front-line health workers will get the shots first.

Vaccinations are expected to begin as soon as next week.

Meanwhile, Mexico's coronavirus spokesman said Thursday that the country's median age of death from covid-19 was a shockingly young 55, compared with an average of 75 in many European countries.

Lopez-Gatell said that nonetheless, Mexico's vaccination program would target the oldest Mexicans first.

Lopez-Gatell said the country's high rates of obesity, diabetes and hypertension explained Mexico's lower average age of death. He said the country has among the highest rates of obesity in the world

Elsewhere, Bahrain announced plans to give the public free coronavirus vaccines, as Saudi Arabia said it approved the Pfizer vaccine to fight the pandemic.

The island nation of Bahrain, off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf, made the pledge in an announcement published late Thursday by its state-run Bahrain News Agency.

"A safe vaccine will be provided free of charge to all citizens and residents within the kingdom," the statement said, without elaborating on which vaccine it would offer.

Bahrain plans to inoculate everyone 18 and older in the kingdom at 27 medical facilities, hoping to be able to vaccinate 10,000 people a day. Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, has a population of around 1.5 million people.

A week ago, Bahrain said it had become the second nation in the world to grant an emergency-use authorization to the Pfizer vaccine after the United Kingdom.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press.