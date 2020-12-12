Bail set at $500,000 for suspect in death of toddler

CONWAY -- A Faulkner County district judge on Friday set bail at $500,000 for a Conway man arrested Wednesday in the death of a 17-month-old child.

Jonathan Chatman, 30, appeared on video from the Faulkner County jail in front of District Judge David Reynolds in the Conway courtroom. Chatman was dressed in a gray and white striped jumpsuit with his hands shackled in front of him.

Chatman was silent as the court hearing progressed.

Conway police officers arrested Chatman after they responded to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock to investigate after the toddler was taken to the hospital with severe head trauma and died, according to Conway Police Department spokeswoman LaTresha Woodruff.

Detectives spoke with the child's mother, who said she found the child unresponsive when she returned after leaving the child in Chatman's care.

After questioning by Conway officers, Chatman was arrested.

Defense attorney William "Bill" James Jr. said in an interview after the hearing that Chatman was the one who took the child to the hospital.

James said he was hired Thursday to defend Chatman, but James would not say who hired him. When asked if he was appointed by the state as a public defender, he replied simply, "No."

Faulkner County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Hugh Finkelstein -- who appeared on a video monitor from the prosecutor's office -- initially asked that bail for Chatman be set at $1 million, but James told the judge that his client was a lifelong Arkansas resident and was not a flight risk.

No arrest affidavit had been filed in the case as of late Friday. The prosecution has 60 days to review the case before determining whether a person should be charged with a crime and what that crime should be.

Chatman's review hearing is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 11.

When setting bail, Reynolds ordered Chatman not to have any contact with the family involved in the case.

According to court records, Chatman has faced one criminal case in Arkansas. On Feb. 19, he was cited for failure to stop and submit to a truck inspection and weigh-in at a weigh station in Marion. The misdemeanor case is still open.