Calendar 12-12-20

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested . Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends display open

The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends is open from 6-9 p.m. every day through Dec. 31 at Pine Bluff's Regional Park. The drive-through exhibit features more than 260 individual lighting displays, each one sponsored by an area business, family or individual. The light display stretches out for approximately 1.3 miles alongside the Arkansas River and includes exhibits such as Santa Claus and his reindeer, Nativity scenes, toy soldiers, ice skaters, carolers, sleigh rides and local landmarks, according to a spokesman.

Fire department makes

Holiday Santa Run

The Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services will make its annual Holiday Santa Run spreading holiday cheer throughout the city between 5-8 p.m. daily through Dec. 24. Fire department personnel and Carrington Electric Co. of Pine Bluff decorated one of the reserve fire trucks with Christmas lights, and with assistance from Stereo Junction, a sound system was added to play Christmas music as the fire truck drives throughout the neighborhoods. Details: Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services, (870) 730-2048, www.pineblufffire.com or follow the agency on Facebook.

Saturday, Dec. 12

SEARK hosts virtual

graduation

Southeast Arkansas College will live stream its 2020 Fall Graduation at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. The ceremony will include all 2020 graduates, both spring and fall. The event is being held online because of the risk of gathering during the pandemic, according to officials. To watch the virtual graduation ceremony join in at https://seark.stageclip.com/ on Saturday.

Family FunDay set at arts center

The Arts & Science Center is creating science-based activities during the Second Saturday Family FunDay from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 12. Participants can create borax crystal ornaments this holiday season in either an in-person or online session. Visitors can secure a spot by registering at asc701.org/second-saturday-family-funday/, or calling 870-536-3375. Walk-ins are also welcome. In person sessions will be limited to 10 people per time slot. For those who prefer limited contact, free "take & make" kits will be available at ASC's main entrance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Participants can follow Public Programs Coordinator Shakeelah Rahmaan on facebook.com/asc701/ at 1 p.m. during an instructional video.

Redfield hosts Christmas Market

An outdoor Christmas Market will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at corner of Highway 365 and Sheridan Road at Redfield, according to a news release. This event will showcase Redfield businesses and vendors selling handicrafts, baked and canned goods, artisan products and other items. Covid-19 health guidelines will be observed. Details: redfieldchristmasmarket@gmail.com or (501) 773-6574.

Sunday, Dec. 13

First Ward/Living Grace, Sissy's give away food, toys

The First Ward/Living Grace Food Pantry will distribute food to the needy and Sissy's Log Cabin will host a visit from Santa to give away toys to youth. The event will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on the Simmons Bank Field Parking Lot, 1960 Oliver Road. The event is being held because there are more than 14,000 people facing food insecurity in Jefferson County (according to feedingamerica.org), a spokesman said.

Olive Branch Church hosts Kinsmen Quartet

The Kinsmen Quartet will be in concert at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at Olive Branch Baptist Church, 5130 Bobo Road, at Pine Bluff. "For the past 35 years, the Kinsmen have been delivering the good news of the Gospel through their spiritually uplifting musical ministry," according to a news release. The Olive Branch pastor, John Mooney, invites the community to attend the concert.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Urban Renewal Agency meeting set

The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency will hold its monthly commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be held at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave., in training rooms A and B. Masks and social distancing are required, a spokesman said. Details: Commission Chair Jimmy Dill, (870) 536-4943, or Executive Director Maurice Taggart, (870) 209-0323.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Housing Authority Board meets

The Pine Bluff Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at Colonial Steakhouse, 111 W. Eighth Ave. Details: 870-541-0706.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday and the deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Articles may be submitted by email to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing a religion column may submit articles for consideration by email. Please include your phone number, the name and location of your ministry or city where you reside, and your photo. Photos may also accompany church news by email.

Thursday, Dec. 17

Medical marijuana site plans ground-breaking

Good Day Farm, a new medical marijuana cultivation facility, will host a ground-breaking ceremony. The event will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at 3300 N. Hutchinson St., at Pine Bluff, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Friday, Dec. 18

UAPB virtual commencement to feature Smokie Norful

Smokie Norful, renowned gospel singer and pastor, will serve as the commencement speaker for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's 162nd ceremony. The ceremony, to be held virtually, on Friday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. via the University's YouTube channel and Facebook page, will recognize both spring and fall 2020 graduates and include the commissioning of Army officers. Seventeen graduates will be awarded the Chancellor's Medallion, an honor bestowed to students with the highest cumulative grade point average from each of the university's five schools of study. Details: UAPB Academic Affairs at academicaffairs@uapb.edu or (870)575-8475.

Saturday, Dec. 19

New Community to give away food in drive-thru event

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will give away food in a drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 19. Anyone is welcome to drive by and obtain food from the pantry, according to a news release. New Community follows health guidelines and practices social distancing.

Monday, Dec. 21

House of Bread to give away food in drive-thru event

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will give away food in a drive-thru session Monday, Dec. 21, from 1-4:30 p.m. or until the 250 boxes run out. Food will be handed out on a first come, first served basis and only one box per household will be distributed. Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bill and driver's license.) Due to the pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask. Police will be on duty to direct traffic. Details: House of Bread apostle, Saint Mary Harris, 870-872-2196.

Through Monday, Dec. 21

UAPB alumni raising scholarship funds

The community is invited to participate in the End of the Year Challenge to help the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association raise scholarship funds. The association's goal is to raise $500,000 for scholarships by Dec. 21, according to a news release. These scholarships will directly benefit students at UAPB. To donate online visit https://www.uapbalumni.org/end-of-the-year-challenge.

Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 23

County, city agencies set holiday closings

The Jefferson County Courthouse will be closed for Christmas Dec. 23-28. Pine Bluff City Hall will be closed Dec. 23-25 for Christmas, according to news releases.

Through Thursday, Dec. 24

Through Thursday, Dec. 31

Through Saturday, Jan. 2

ASC hosts 'Brothers by One' display

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will display "Brothers by One: The Black Athlete and Social Justice" through Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. An exhibit by Rex DeLoney, it is sponsored by Simmons Bank. This exhibition highlights the many ways that Black athletes used their celebrity status and media coverage to give attention to social justice issues; from boxer Muhammad Ali and his stance against the Vietnam War to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem as a statement against police brutality.

Through Saturday, Jan. 23

Arts center hosts Ballots & Laughs

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 701 S. Main St., will host the "Ballots & Laughs: Political Cartoons of Ray Walters" exhibit. It will be on display and online through Jan. 23, 2021, featuring a light-hearted perspective of the 1930s and '40s political and social climate.

Events underway

Weekdays

New library offering curbside service

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System is offering curbside service at the new main library, Sixth Avenue and Main Street. The library is checking out materials with curbside service from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Library staff and patrons will follow social distancing and public health recommendations during pickup. Patrons may use their library cards to access the online catalog or call the main library at 870-534-4802 for curbside service. A staff member will contact the patron to arrange a curbside pickup time.

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call 870-534-2883 for an appointment.

Fathers & Sons collects clothes for Neighbor to Neighbor

Fathers & Sons Clothier in Jefferson Square is partnering with Neighbor to Neighbor to assist people in the community who need winter clothes, according to a news release. The store management is asking for the community to donate new socks, gently worn used coats, blankets, knit hats, scarves, gloves or other winter items. For anyone living outside the community who can't bring in donations but want to contribute, they can send an email to Fathersandsons@att.net or call the store. Details: David Maddox, owner of Fathers & Sons, or Brandon Maddox or (870) 536-7848.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or 870-329-1182.

Fridays

St. John hosts weekly prayer calls

St. John AME Church at Pine Bluff invites the community to join them in a weekly conference call prayer for deliverance from the coronavirus crisis. The conference call will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to the pastor, Cecil L. Williams Jr. Participants must call in by 6:25 p.m. at 1-720-650-3030. The access code is 144-0205# . Details: www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff.

Saturdays

St. Peter's reopens Saturday Soup Kitchen

St. Peter Catholic Church, 15th Avenue and Alabama Street, reopened its Saturday Soup Kitchen for carry out meals only. The kitchen will be open every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to the program held in the cafeteria, the red brick building, according to a news release.