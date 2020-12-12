Colts gain momentum, eliminate Lumberjacks

RIVERCREST 55, WARREN 35

WILSON -- Rivercrest (13-0) came back in the fourth quarter from a one-point deficit to defeat Warren (8-5) in a Class 4A semifinal game at Cortez Kennedy Stadium.

With Friday's victory, Rivercrest, the No. 1 seed from the 4A-3 Conference, advanced to the Class 4A state championship game, where it will face 4A-1 Conference champion Shiloh Christian. It's the Colts' first title-game appearance since 2017 when they won it all as a member of Class 3A.

The Colts led 34-21 at halftime, but the Lumberjacks used two touchdowns from Trey Marshall in the third quarter (25, 8 yards) to take a 35-34 advantage into the fourth quarter.

From there, it was all Colts.

With 11:00 left, Keshawn Scott's 62-yard touchdown run gave Rivercrest a 41-35 lead. He had two rushing touchdowns.

Jaden Stovall followed with two touchdowns to seal the Colts' victory. His 15-yard rushing touchdown with 5:00 remaining extended the Colts' lead to 48-35. Then, with 2:00 left to play, Stovall scored from 19 yards out for a 55-35 lead.

For Rivercrest, Kam Turner accounted for three touchdowns. He had a 3-yard run in the first quarter, then scored from 40 yards out in the second quarter. Later in the second quarter, Turner returned a fumble 65 yards for a touchdown.

Marshall led Warren with three rushing touchdowns.

Rivercrest led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter, but trailed 21-20 in the second quarter. The Colts went on to take a 34-21 lead by halftime thanks to Turner's fumble return and Scott's 31-yard touchdown run.