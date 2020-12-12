Counties certify runoff election results

FAYETTEVILLE -- Election officials on Friday certified the results of the Dec. 1 runoff election and immediately began work on a pair of special elections in February.

The Washington County Election Commission certified the results for seats on the Fayetteville and Springdale city councils.

D'Andre Jones won the contest for the Ward 1, Position 2 seat on the Fayetteville City Council. Mark Fougerousse was the winner in the race for the Ward 4, Position 2 seat on the Springdale City Council. The commission reviewed provisional ballots last week, and the results certified Friday left the winners unchanged.

According to the final, official results, 2,446 ballots were cast in the two races. Records show there were 45,950 eligible voters in those two contests. Washington County had 140,744 registered voters for the Nov. 3 general election.

Jennifer Price, election director, said two special elections are set for Feb. 9.

The Farmington School District is asking voters to approve part of the existing school millage, which is being used for debt service for bond issues from 2015 and 2016, to pay off those bonds and pay up to $16.5 million for new construction bonds. The millage rate would not change. According to the County Clerk's Office, there are 8,893 registered voters in the Farmington School District.

Prairie Grove residents will be asked to approve using the city's existing 0.75% sales and use tax for improvements to streets, water and sewer, parks, drainage, and for fire apparatus and equipment and to pay off existing bonds approved in 2012 and 2014. There are 4,539 registered voters in Prairie Grove.

The Benton County Election Commission certified the runoff election results Dec. 4, said Kim Dennison, county election coordinator.

There were four city council runoff races. Winners were Gayatri Agnew in Bentonville, Amy Rochette in Centerton, Kendell Stucki in Lowell and Fougerousse in Springdale.

According to official final results, 2,757 ballots were cast. There were 53,048 voters eligible to vote in the runoff. Benton County had 170,038 registered voters as of the Nov. 3 general election.

The next election in Benton County will be Feb. 9 for the Sunday sale of alcoholic beverages in Gentry. There are 1,961 eligible voters in Gentry, according to the County Clerk's Office.