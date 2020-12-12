Covid-19 surge continues in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas hospitals continue to manage an increase of covid-19 patients.
Hospitals in Benton and Washington counties had a total of 106 patients in their covid-19 units as of Friday, according to a joint statement from the region's largest health care systems by Martine Pollard, spokeswoman at Mercy Health System. The hospitals had 97 covid-19 patients a week earlier on Dec. 4.
Covid-19 hospitalizations in the region hit a record high of 117 patients Wednesday. The region had 113 covid-19 patients Tuesday and July 7.
The region's largest hospitals have a total of 134 beds designated for covid-19 patients. Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville has 54. Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers has 56. Northwest Health, which has medical centers in Springdale and Bentonville, has 24 beds.
Washington Regional announced Thursday it would begin notifying clinic and non-urgent surgery patients if their appointments need to be rescheduled as the hospital will have to consider moving staff to help with more critical patients, according to a statement from Birch Wright, chief operating officer.
"As is the case with many larger hospital systems in our state, Washington Regional Medical Center has the ability to expand its capacity where community demand dictates a need for additional resources," according to the statement. "The challenge with expanding bed capacity is that it further requires the ability to expand or redirect existing nursing and physician staffing to cover those additional beds. The intensity of staffing in critical care and covid-19 units is much greater than the staffing needs of a typical medical surgical unit."
The number of cumulative covid-19 cases in Benton and Washington counties increased about 2,760 within the past week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Cases had increased about 1,760 the week before.
Washington County had 17,652 cumulative cases as of Friday, compared with 16,112 on Dec. 4. Active cases increased from 1,329 to 1,734. Active cases as of Friday included 1,296 confirmed cases and 438 probable cases.
Benton County had 13,988 cumulative cases as of Friday, compared with 12,760 on Dec. 4. Active cases increased from 1,242 to 1,331. Active cases as of Friday included 851 confirmed cases and 480 probable cases.
Both antigen tests and polymerase chain reaction, or PCR tests, are used to test for covid-19. Antigen tests produce faster results, are generally only used on people with symptoms of the virus and have a higher chance of giving false-negative results. Both antigen and most PCR tests are done via nasal swabs. The latter requires a long swab far up the nose, while antigen tests require swabbing the front of the inside of the nose.
A total of 123,818 PCR tests and 8,915 antigen tests have been done on Benton County residents, while 139,774 PCR tests and 18,714 antigen tests have been done on Washington County residents, according to the Health Department.
The state Health Department began doing PCR tests May 18 at county health units and now also offers antigen tests at all of its local county health units. The department has health units in Fayetteville, Rogers and Siloam Springs.
The Washington County health units collected 18,220 specimens, and the Benton County health units collected 6,674 as of Thursday, according to the department. The data includes both PCR and antigen tests.
Washington Regional Health System collected 31,224 specimens to be tested from people from March 16 through Thursday, according to Natalie Hardin, spokeswoman. The data includes PCR and antigen tests performed at its covid-19 screening clinics and primary care clinics. It doesn't include specimens collected at Washington Regional's urgent care clinics throughout the region.
Community Clinic, which offers covid-19 testing at its clinics throughout the region, collected specimens for 22,608 PCR tests and 2,824 antigen tests as of Thursday, according to Abbie Luzius, community development manager.
Rogers Public Schools had 597 cumulative cases, including 107 active cases, as of Friday, according to the district's website. The district had 1,136 people in quarantine. The data includes students, staff and faculty.
The Springdale district had 949 cumulative cases, according to the district's website. Springdale had 600 students in quarantine and 94 faculty or staff members in quarantine in addition to those who tested positive. Springdale had 160 active cases as of Thursday, according to the Health Department.
Bentonville's School District had 398 cumulative covid-19 cases, according to the district's website. The district had 562 students and 33 faculty or staff members quarantined and unable to attend school. Bentonville had 81 active cases as of Thursday, according to the Health Department.
The Fayetteville district had 260 cumulative cases, including 72 active cases, among staff and faculty members as of Friday. Forty-eight staff or faculty and 246 students were in quarantine as of Friday, according to the district's website.
Covid-19 testing
The following offer both antigen tests and polymerase chain reaction, or PCR tests for covid-19.
• Washington County Health Unit: 3270 Wimberly Drive in Fayetteville. Patients should call (479) 521-8181 to make an appointment.
• Benton County Health Unit: 1200 W. Walnut St., Suite 2200 in Rogers. Patients should call (479) 986-1300 to make an appointment.
• Washington Regional Urgent Care: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday at 1301 S. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville.
• Washington Regional Urgent Care: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday., 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday at 808 U.S. 65 in Harrison.
• Washington Regional Urgent Care: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday at 2301 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 101 in Rogers.
• Washington Regional Urgent Care: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday at 3300 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale.
• Washington Regional Urgent Care, 3 E. Appleby Road, Suite 101 in Fayetteville. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Appointments are not required.
• Washington Regional Internal Medicine Associates, 688 Millsap Road, Suite 100 in Fayetteville. 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday. Appointments are required.
• Washington Regional Shiloh Clinic, 513 N. Shiloh St. in Springdale. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Appointments are required.
• Washington Regional East Springdale Family Clinic, 1607 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday. Appointments are required.
• Washington Regional Farmington Family Clinic, 199 E. Main St. in Farmington. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon. Friday. Appointments are required.
• West Washington County Clinic inside Lincoln Middle School, 201 E. School St. in Lincoln. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday. Appointments are required.
• Washington Regional Crossroads Family Clinic, U.S. 62 North, Harrison. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday. Appointments are required.
• Washington Regional Eureka Springs Family Clinic, 146 Passion Play Road in Eureka Springs. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are required for testing in the clinic. Drive-through antigen testing is available 8 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday. An appointment is not necessary for drive-through testing.
• Community Clinic Siloam Springs Medical: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 500 S. Mount Olive St., No. 200 in Siloam Springs.
• Community Clinic Rogers Medical: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1233 W. Poplar St. in Rogers.
• Community Clinic Springdale Medical and Pediatrics: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 614 E. Emma Ave., Suite 300 in Springdale.
• Community Clinic Fayetteville Medical: 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 3162 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Suites 13 and 14.
• Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas Family Medicine South: 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 2523 E. Huntsville Road in Fayetteville.
• Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas Family Medicine: 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1109 S. West End St. in Springdale. Patients must call (479) 750-3630 to make an appointment.
• Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas Family Medicine Pinnacle Hills: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 3730 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 2 in Rogers. Patients must make an appointment by calling (479) 464-5599.
• Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas Urgent Care Wedington: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Sunday, 1188 N. Salem Road, Suite 6 in Fayetteville.
• Northwest Arkansas Pediatrics: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 3380 N. Futrall Drive in Fayetteville. Patients should call (479) 442-7322 to schedule a telemedicine screening appointment.
• MedExpress Urgent Care: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., 1160 S. 40th St. in Springdale. Patients must call (479) 750-2971 to make an appointment.
• Northwest Medical Center: 601 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. Patients may call (479) 306-7507.
• Northwest Medical Center: 2158 Butterfield Coach Road, Suite 100 in Springdale. Patients may call (479) 306-7507.
• Mercy Coronavirus Evaluation Site: Mercy Convenient Care, 3101 S.E. 14th St. in Bentonville. Patients must call (479) 717-7585 beforehand to make an appointment to be screened.
• Mercy Clinic Convenient Care: 3101 Southeast 14th St. in Bentonville.
• Mercy Clinic Primary Care: 2900 Southeast Moberly Lane in Bentonville.
• Mercy Clinic Primary Care: 1 Mercy Way in Bella Vista.
• Mercy Clinic Primary Care: 4600 Mercy Lane, Suite 140 in Springdale.
• Mercy Clinic Primary Care: 1000 Southeast 13th Court in Bentonville.
• Mercy Clinic Primary Care: 1401 N. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville.
• Mercy Clinic Primary Care: 1225 E. Centerton Blvd. in Centerton.
• Mercy Clinic Family Medicine: 613 N. Second St. in Rogers.
• Mercy Clinic Primary Care: 200 Carr St. in Pea Ridge.
• Mercy Clinic Pediatrics: 3101 Southeast 14th St. in Bentonville.
• Mercy Clinic Pediatrics: 4100 Southwest I St., Suite 100, in Bentonville.
• Mercy Clinic Pediatrics/Mercy Clinic Family Medicine: 325 S. Sixth Place in Lowell.
• Mercy Clinic Internal Medicine – 52nd Street
• Mercy Clinic Primary Care: 4100 Southwest I St., Suite 200, in Bentonville
• Mercy Clinic Family Medicine and Obstetrics: 2708 S. Rife Medical Lane, Suite 130, in Rogers.
• Mercy GoHealth Urgent Care: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday, 2012 S. Promenade Blvd. in Rogers. Patients may walk in or make an appointment.
• Mercy GoHealth Urgent Care: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday, 4962 Elm Springs Road, Suite 5 in Springdale. Patients may walk in or make an appointment.
• Mercy GoHealth Urgent Care: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday, 3391 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Patients may walk in or make an appointment.
The following offer polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests for covid-19. These clinics may not offer antigen tests.
• Walmart/Quest testing site: 7-9 a.m. Thursday and Friday at Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1400 N. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. Patients must schedule an appointment through Quest Diagnostic’s online portal, MyQuestCOVIDTest.com or MyQuest app.
• Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Center: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Sunday at Washington Regional Urgent Care, 3 E. Appleby Road in Fayetteville.
• Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Center: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 3318 N. North Hills Blvd. in Fayetteville.
Screening
• Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas online screening: mana.md/covid-19-screening/.
• Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas fever hotline: (479) 435-2500.
• Veterans enrolled in Veterans Affairs health care may call (800) 691-8387.
• UAMS digital screening: www.uamshealth.com/healthnow.
• UAMS hotline: (800) 632-4502.
• Washington Regional hotline: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (479) 463-2055.
Alex Golden may be reached by email at agolden@nwadg.com.