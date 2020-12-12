Covid-19 surge continues in Northwest Arkansas

Riley Hunt (right), a University of Arkansas freshman from Greenville, Ohio, closes her eyes Friday, Nov. 12, 2020 as Erica Nash, an LPN with Arkansas Foundation of Medical Care and the Arkansas Department of Health, administers a covid-19 test at a testing facility set up inside the Garland Avenue parking garage on the university campus in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas hospitals continue to manage an increase of covid-19 patients.

Hospitals in Benton and Washington counties had a total of 106 patients in their covid-19 units as of Friday, according to a joint statement from the region's largest health care systems by Martine Pollard, spokeswoman at Mercy Health System. The hospitals had 97 covid-19 patients a week earlier on Dec. 4.

Covid-19 hospitalizations in the region hit a record high of 117 patients Wednesday. The region had 113 covid-19 patients Tuesday and July 7.

The region's largest hospitals have a total of 134 beds designated for covid-19 patients. Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville has 54. Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers has 56. Northwest Health, which has medical centers in Springdale and Bentonville, has 24 beds.

Washington Regional announced Thursday it would begin notifying clinic and non-urgent surgery patients if their appointments need to be rescheduled as the hospital will have to consider moving staff to help with more critical patients, according to a statement from Birch Wright, chief operating officer.

"As is the case with many larger hospital systems in our state, Washington Regional Medical Center has the ability to expand its capacity where community demand dictates a need for additional resources," according to the statement. "The challenge with expanding bed capacity is that it further requires the ability to expand or redirect existing nursing and physician staffing to cover those additional beds. The intensity of staffing in critical care and covid-19 units is much greater than the staffing needs of a typical medical surgical unit."

The number of cumulative covid-19 cases in Benton and Washington counties increased about 2,760 within the past week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Cases had increased about 1,760 the week before.

Washington County had 17,652 cumulative cases as of Friday, compared with 16,112 on Dec. 4. Active cases increased from 1,329 to 1,734. Active cases as of Friday included 1,296 confirmed cases and 438 probable cases.

Benton County had 13,988 cumulative cases as of Friday, compared with 12,760 on Dec. 4. Active cases increased from 1,242 to 1,331. Active cases as of Friday included 851 confirmed cases and 480 probable cases.

Both antigen tests and polymerase chain reaction, or PCR tests, are used to test for covid-19. Antigen tests produce faster results, are generally only used on people with symptoms of the virus and have a higher chance of giving false-negative results. Both antigen and most PCR tests are done via nasal swabs. The latter requires a long swab far up the nose, while antigen tests require swabbing the front of the inside of the nose.

A total of 123,818 PCR tests and 8,915 antigen tests have been done on Benton County residents, while 139,774 PCR tests and 18,714 antigen tests have been done on Washington County residents, according to the Health Department.

The state Health Department began doing PCR tests May 18 at county health units and now also offers antigen tests at all of its local county health units. The department has health units in Fayetteville, Rogers and Siloam Springs.

The Washington County health units collected 18,220 specimens, and the Benton County health units collected 6,674 as of Thursday, according to the department. The data includes both PCR and antigen tests.

Washington Regional Health System collected 31,224 specimens to be tested from people from March 16 through Thursday, according to Natalie Hardin, spokeswoman. The data includes PCR and antigen tests performed at its covid-19 screening clinics and primary care clinics. It doesn't include specimens collected at Washington Regional's urgent care clinics throughout the region.

Community Clinic, which offers covid-19 testing at its clinics throughout the region, collected specimens for 22,608 PCR tests and 2,824 antigen tests as of Thursday, according to Abbie Luzius, community development manager.

Rogers Public Schools had 597 cumulative cases, including 107 active cases, as of Friday, according to the district's website. The district had 1,136 people in quarantine. The data includes students, staff and faculty.

The Springdale district had 949 cumulative cases, according to the district's website. Springdale had 600 students in quarantine and 94 faculty or staff members in quarantine in addition to those who tested positive. Springdale had 160 active cases as of Thursday, according to the Health Department.

Bentonville's School District had 398 cumulative covid-19 cases, according to the district's website. The district had 562 students and 33 faculty or staff members quarantined and unable to attend school. Bentonville had 81 active cases as of Thursday, according to the Health Department.

The Fayetteville district had 260 cumulative cases, including 72 active cases, among staff and faculty members as of Friday. Forty-eight staff or faculty and 246 students were in quarantine as of Friday, according to the district's website.