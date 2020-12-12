Dollarway student puts lesson of compassion into practice

James Matthews Elementary School officials are thanking a former student, Erian Kirklin, for his contribution to the school's families during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Although Erian is now a fifth-grader at Robert Morehead Middle School in the Dollarway School District, he is continuing to make his mark on James Matthews and area families, according to a news release.

"Erian was blessed with a number of gifts for his birthday, and the compassion in his heart for others prompted him to ask if he could take some of his gifts and give back to the community," according to the release.

Erian also organized a Thanksgiving drive before the Thanksgiving break with the support of his family. His efforts helped four families.

The families received boxes of food items to support breakfast, lunch and dinner meals for multiple days, and a $25 gift card to purchase meats or other items as needed.

"The families were forever grateful for the meal donation. Equally, James Matthews is enormously proud of Erian's effort and the impact he has on the Dollarway community," according to the news release.

"Erian was a part of the first cohort of students to be a part of the Positive Behaviors Interventions and Supports Initiative at James Matthews," according to the release.

"We often say to students our behavior expectations are not just good for James Matthews, they are good for wherever you go. Erian is proof leading with love can have a lasting impact. We are so grateful he thought of the families of James Matthews during this time," according to the release.