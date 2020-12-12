Follow live: UCA at Arkansas

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Tate, Moses Moody, Desi Sills, Justin Smith and Connor Vanover.

This group has been great together over the last two games. It is their fifth consecutive start. Offensively, it has scored at a 1.27 PPP clip and only turned the ball over on 9.1% of its 44 possessions. On the other end, Lipscomb and Southern scored .44 PPP and shot under 25% on both 2- and 3-point attempts.

Moody is averaging a team-high 16.2 points on 47.1% shooting. He is also third in rebounding at 5.4 per game. Eric Musselman likes that a lot about his game. Moody has grabbed three offensive rebounds in each of Arkansas’ last three games.

Some shooing numbers to keep an eye on: JD Notae is 2 of 13 from 3-point range on the left wing, Vance Jackson is 1 of 9 from the same spot and Moody is 2 of 11. We’ll see if they can get going from there or if they let it fly from an area of the floor they are a bit more effective.

UCA's starters: DeAndre Jones (5-11), Rylan Bergersen (6-6), Khaleem Bennett (6-4), Samson George (6-7) and Jared Chatham (6-8).

The Bears enter tonight’s game 0-3 with losses at Memphis, Arkansas-Little Rock and Saint Louis since Dec. 4. UCA is going to look to get up and down the floor, as they currently have the nation’s sixth-fastest pace, according to KenPom analytics, at 76.6 possessions per game.

Anthony Boone’s club has been turnover prone in the season’s early stages, recording a miscue on 30.3% of its possessions, which ranks 303rd nationally. And 16% of their offensive possessions have ended in a steal, per KenPom. We’ll see how active Arkansas’ defense is tonight and if those UCA numbers stand up.

Bergersen leads the Bears in scoring at 17.3 points per game, and George is averaging a team-high 5.7 rebounds. Jones’ 4.3 assists per night lead the team as well. As a team, UCA has shot the 3 at a 39% clip.