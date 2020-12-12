Fourth-quarter TD moves Owls to final

McGEHEE -- Mud covered much of McGehee's field Friday night during its showdown with Hoxie, but the Owls found a way to put the sludge to good use after pulling out their biggest victory of the season.

McGehee overcame five turnovers and a fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Mustangs 20-18 in the semifinals of the Class 3A state playoffs at a rain-soaked Rex Benton Stadium.

Senior quarterback Jordan Owens completed 11 of 17 passes for 227 yards with 2 touchdowns for McGehee (12-0), which got timely plays from its defense late to reach its first state title game since 1999.

The Owls will play Harding Academy in the final next Saturday.

"This is big, it's truly big," said an emotional McGehee Coach Marcus Haddock, who was an assistant coach for the Owls when they last played for a title but watched as his players slid across the mud to celebrate their return to Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium. "I just love these kids, man. They fought all year. We're never the biggest, and we're certainly not the fastest. But they always play hard.

"They give it everything they've got always. They never look down, they never get defeated. It's always, 'Hey, just give me a play, give us a chance.' That's what this team is all about."

The Owls were all about making the most of their opportunities in a game where rain poured down throughout. But the short-handed Mustangs certainly made McGehee earn it despite being shorthanded.

Hoxie (12-1), which blasted McGehee 56-28 in the teams' previous meeting during the second round of the 2014 playoffs, was forced to play without starting quarterback Daylon Powell after the senior was ejected from the fourth quarter of last week's game against Paris. Daylon Powell's brother, running back ShunDerrick Powell, was also ejected during that quarterfinal game and had to sit out the first three quarters against McGehee.

The two had accounted for more than 5,200 yards of total offense and 82 touchdowns this season.

Missing that production severely hurt the Mustangs' chances of advancing to its first championship game, but Hoxie nearly got the job done anyway with a gutsy effort on both sides of the ball.

Hoxie didn't have the best of starts after losing a fumble on the game's third play. However, the Mustangs forced the Owls to turn the ball over on downs on the resulting drive, then took advantage to grab an early lead.

Junior quarterback Cade Forrester hit senior wide receiver Stefan Coleman in stride down the left sideline for an 85-yard touchdown pass with 5:46 left in the first quarter. The extra point failed, which left Hoxie with a 6-0 cushion.

McGehee would later tie the game at 6-6 early in the second quarter on an 18-yard touchdown run from junior running back Jody Easter with 10:10 to go. The Owls eventually took their first lead with 56 seconds left in the quarter when Owens hit junior wide receiver A.J. Jordan for a 57-yard touchdown pass. Owens also completed the two-point conversion to give the Owls a 14-6 lead going into halftime.

Hoxie would fight back.

After recovering an Owens' fumble on McGehee's opening drive of the third quarter, junior running back Davie Powell sprinted 52 yards for a touchdown to cut the Owls' lead to 14-12.

"Hats off to them because that's a hell of a team," Haddock said of Hoxie. "Pardon my French, but there's no better word to describe it. [Hoxie Coach Tom Sears] and those guys came prepared, especially losing their quarterback and then being under the gun a little bit. But they never ever quit, ever.

"That's the way the game is supposed to be played. No matter the circumstances, you keep fighting, and Hoxie did that."

The Mustangs grabbed an 18-14 lead with 2:23 remaining in the third quarter when Forrester capped an 8-play, 39-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown run. But McGehee had a response on the ensuing possession and took the lead for good on Owens' 37-yard scoring toss to Jordan at the 11:23 mark of the fourth quarter.

"He made some huge, huge plays for us," Haddock said of Owens. "We actually wanted to run it with him a little more if things were there, but he had to do it with his arm. He made some great passes, his teammates made some great catches, the defense stepped up. ... it was all of them."

That formula was evident on Hoxie's final possession. The Mustangs took over with just under three minutes left in the game and faced a fourth and 3 from their 49. But a trio of McGehee players stopped ShunDerrick Powell a yard short of a first down with 56 seconds to go.

The Owls took over and run out the remaining time to seal it.

"That's what a semifinal game is supposed to look like," Haddock said. "Two teams that wanted it bad and was willing to do whatever needed to be done to win. You've got to go to work and get it done.

"For us, we're going to enjoy it. We're blessed to have one more game because we know it's going to be an enormous challenge next week."