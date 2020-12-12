POLICE BEAT: Gun, drug charges filed against man

Gun, drug charges filed against man

Jacksonville police arrested Derek Herbert on multiple drug charges after investigating a suspicious incident Friday morning, according to an arrest report.

An officer approached Herbert in a vehicle on the parking lot of 1414 John Harden Drive at 7:30 a.m. after finding the owner had warrants for his arrest, the report said.

A search of the vehicle found a stolen handgun, methamphetamine, marijuana, baggies, a digital scale and $2,159 in cash, according to the report.

Herbert, 38, was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he has no bail and faces charges of felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose, felony theft of property, felony possession of a firearm by certain persons, two felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana with purpose.

Alexander motorist faces drug counts

An Alexander resident was arrested during a traffic stop on multiple drug charges Thursday night, according to an arrest report.

Police stopped Charmaine Wafer, 37, about 9:30 p.m. because of an improper license plate display and smelled marijuana coming from his vehicle, the report said.

A search found Vyvanse, hydrocodone, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, according to the report.

Wafer was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he faces charges of felony possession of Vyvanse with purpose, felony possession of hydrocodone with purpose, misdemeanor possession of marijuana with purpose, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor improper display of a license plate.