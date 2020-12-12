Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai is escorted to a prison van today before appearing in court. (AP/Kin Cheung)

Hong Kong activist faces security charge

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been charged under the city's national security law, amid a widening crackdown on dissent, according to local media reports.

Lai, who founded the Apple Daily tabloid, was charged on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security, local broadcaster TVB reported Friday. He is the most high-profile person out of more than two dozen charged under the law since it was implemented in June.

He is scheduled to appear in court today, and could face a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

Police said in a statement that they arrested a 73-year-old man under the national security law, but did not name him.

Lai was arrested under the national security law in August. He and two executives of Next Digital, the company that operates the Apple Daily newspaper, were later charged with fraud over accusations that they violated lease terms on office space. He was denied bail earlier this month.

Beijing imposed the national security law in response to protests in Hong Kong that began in June 2019 over a proposed extradition law and expanded to include demands for greater democracy in the former British colony.

Apple Daily criticized the law on its front page on July 1, calling it the "final nail in the coffin" of the territory's autonomy.

Bhutan vote: Decriminalize gay relations

GAUHATI, India -- Bhutan's Parliament has voted to decriminalize same-sex relations, amending an existing law that penalized what it deemed "unnatural sex."

The amendment was approved Thursday by 63 out of 69 lawmakers, with six abstaining from voting. The amendment now needs to be approved by Bhutan's king to become law.

The amendment changes two articles of the criminal code to clarify that "homosexuality between adults shall not be considered unnatural sex." The penalty for engaging in prohibited sexual conduct is up to a year in prison.

Jessica Stern, executive director of the activist group OutRight Action International, said in a statement that the vote in Bhutan was a "huge achievement."

Bhutan is a tiny landlocked country with a population of 770,000 people located in the southern foothills of the Himalayan mountains, sandwiched between China to the north and India to the south.

Austrian assisted-suicide ban overturned

BERLIN -- An Austrian federal court on Friday overturned a provision in criminal law that outlaws all forms of assistance to those who kill themselves, ruling that such a sweeping ban is unconstitutional.

The country's criminal code states that anyone who "induces another person to kill himself or gives him help to do so" incurs a prison term of between six months and five years.

The Constitutional Court considered a series of complaints, including from two seriously ill people. It ruled that the words "or gives him help to do so" are unconstitutional and will be removed from the code at the end of 2021.

The court said that the clause "violates the right of self-determination because [it] bans every kind of assistance under all circumstances."

It upheld the rest of the provision and also upheld a provision that sets out the same punishment for anyone who "kills another person at his serious and emphatic request."

The court said that the right to self-determination includes the right to a "dignified death," and also the right of a person who has decided of their own free will to kill himself or herself to get help in doing so from another person.

But it remains unclear what exactly will be allowed in Austria starting in 2022.

Bloomberg journalist detained in China

SEOUL, South Korea -- Bloomberg News said Friday that Haze Fan, a member of its news operations in Beijing, has been detained by Chinese authorities on suspicion of endangering national security.

Fan, a Chinese national, was taken away by plainclothes security officers from her Beijing apartment about 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to Bloomberg News.

Details of the investigation were not immediately available. It comes after months of deteriorating conditions for Western media organizations in China, with a number of American and Australian journalists effectively expelled over the past year. Chinese nationals employed by Western media outlets have been warned by authorities in recent months to watch their step.

"We are very concerned for her, and have been actively speaking to Chinese authorities to better understand the situation. We are continuing to do everything we can to support her while we seek more information," a Bloomberg spokesman was quoted saying.

Fan worked on China business news topics for Bloomberg News, traditionally considered less risky for Chinese nationals than political news.

Fan's detention is the latest in a year of shock waves for Western news outlets in China amid increasingly fraught relations.

