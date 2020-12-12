• Stephen Scheurs, 72, of Olney, Md., known as "Maryland's marathon-running Santa," said he's embraced the role as he races dressed as St. Nick to raise money for charities such as Make-A-Wish and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

• Tucker Mobbs, 19, and Herman Mobbs, 51, both of Cedartown, Ga., were hospitalized with serious injuries after their all-terrain vehicle struck a deer in rural Phillips County, Kan., causing the ATV to veer into a ditch and roll over several times, police said.

• Trey Kelly, a Republican who serves as majority whip in the Georgia Legislature, has been indicted on a misdemeanor reckless conduct charge over his reported role in delaying an emergency response to a friend's 2019 hit-and-run crash as the bicyclist victim lay dying.

• Eric Takakjian, a salvage company boat captain, said he expects divers to find "a very well-preserved example of an R-class submarine" after Atlantic Wreck Salvage located the wreckage of the USS R-8 off Ocean City, Md., where it sank after being used for target practice in 1936.

• Wesley Holt, sheriff of Green County, Tenn., said Mark Hanselman, a 55-year-old inmate who was shot by a deputy on Dec. 3 and was sent to a Johnson City hospital for surgery but fled before the procedure could be done, has been recaptured.

• Hilario Nieto, 41, of San Antonio, who was released from prison in 2018 after his sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama, was among eight people indicted for conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine and heroin, federal prosecutors said.

• Lamonte Loggins and Eric Rodgers were arrested in Memphis on murder and armed robbery charges in the shooting of a gas station clerk in Kenner, La., who was on his knees and begging for his life when he was killed, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

• Elizabeth Baez, 39, of Joplin, Mo., and Tiffany Lukasiewicz, 39, of Pittsburg, Kan., were charged with murder, arson and domestic assault after a 68-year-old man, trapped inside a burning home in Joplin, died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning, police said.

• Jacques Duroseau, 34, a U.S. Marine sergeant who traveled from North Carolina to Haiti with guns, ammunition and body armor hidden in his luggage, was convicted of weapons smuggling after what he called his effort to "defeat the thugs" creating instability in Haiti.