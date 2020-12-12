Jones has the touch for Bama

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has thrown for 3,113 yards and 27 touchdowns with 3 interceptions this season while leading the Crimson Tide to an undefeated mark through nine games. (AP file photo)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Alabama probably could have started Butch Jones, the former Tennessee coach who is now a special assistant to Nick Saban, at quarterback against the University of Arkansas last season and won.

But it was Mac Jones -- at the time a relatively unknown redshirt sophomore -- who started at quarterback in place of injured star Tua Tagovailoa and made sure the Crimson Tide didn't have a letdown on offense in beating Arkansas 48-7 after taking a 41-0 halftime lead.

In Jones' first start, he completed 18 of 22 passes for 235 yards and 3 touchdowns without an interception.

"I told everyone in the huddle to do their job and I thought everyone executed pretty well," Jones said after the game. "There were a few nerves at first, but that's part of the game. I felt prepared and so did everyone else."

Jones will make his 14th start for No. 1-ranked Alabama today when the Tide play at Arkansas, and he's now one of college football's most heralded players.

ESPN has Jones at the top of its Heisman Trophy watch list this week ahead of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Jones has completed 193 of 255 passes (75.7%) for 3,113 yards and 27 touchdowns with 3 interceptions in Alabama's first nine games.

"Well, he doesn't throw it to the other team, he manages the game," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "I mean, the guy is a winner.

"You can feel it. You can feel it through the film. His team believes in him big time. He can make every throw, he can run when he needs to, he gets the ball out of his hand quickly, runs the offense."

Jones waited his turn to play behind two quarterbacks -- Jalen Hurts and Tagovailoa -- who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Hurts was drafted in the second round, Tagovailoa in the first, in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hurts backed up Tagovailoa in 2018, then went to Oklahoma as a graduate transfer. Jones decided to stay at Alabama.

"I always had confidence in Mac," said Saban, who is in his 14th season as Alabama's coach. "He had the opportunity to play behind a couple of really good players here. I think he learned a lot and took advantage of that.

"Mac is a great story to me. Spend three years developing as a player behind Jalen and Tua. Took advantage of every rep in terms of how it enhanced his development.

"Was willing to have the patience and persistence to sort of wait his turn and then be ready to take advantage of it when it came.

"I think that's almost something that's a little bit unique for college players now. Mac epitomizes it really in terms of how he developed through his career."

Jones signed with Alabama as a four-star recruit from The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla. He was rated the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the country by Rivals and No. 17 by 247Sports and ESPN.

"Most people would never say it to my face," Jones told The Athletic earlier this year. "But some people would come straight up to me and say 'You're never going to play at Alabama.' "

No one is saying that to Jones now.

"There's a reason why he's in the finals for the Heisman," Pittman said. "To me, he's the epitome of a team leader at quarterback that everybody would like to have."

In Alabama's highest-profile game so far -- when the No. 2 Tide beat No. 3 Georgia 41-24 on Oct. 17 -- Jones completed 24 of 32 passes for 417 yards for 4 touchdowns with 1 interception.

"He's getting well coached and he has really good players around him," Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said. "He does a tremendous job of making good decisions. Very rarely do you see him make any mistakes."

In the Tide's 55-17 victory at LSU last week, Jones completed 20 of 28 passes for 385 yards and 4 touchdowns.

"He's on the money, man," LSU Coach Ed Oregon said. "He's a great quarterback. One of the best we've seen."

After Tagovailoa sat out last year's Arkansas game because of an ankle injury, he started the next game at Mississippi State but suffered a season-ending hip injury.

Jones started the final three games against Western Carolina, Auburn and Michigan and combined to pass for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns with 2 interceptions.

Both interceptions were against Auburn that the Tigers returned for touchdowns in beating the Tide 48-45.

Jones got redemption this season with five touchdown passes without an interception in Alabama's 42-13 victory over Auburn.

"I think the experience that Mac got last year after Tua got hurt probably was very, very helpful in his growth, development and maturity as a player," Saban said. "I think your knowledge and experience is always beneficial to players.

"What Mac got last year certainly made him realize what it takes to play quarterback at the highest level in college football in a very difficult league in the SEC.

"I think that probably made him create an awareness in the offseason for what he needed to do to prepare physically and mentally for this season. I think all those things contributed very positively to Mac's development and how he's played this year."

When Jones met with Alabama media on Monday he was asked what it would mean to him if he and Smith were both Heisman Trophy finalists? That drew a a laugh from him.

"That's kind of a hypothetical question," Jones said. "I'm not really focused on that right now. It's a while away.

"Everyone is playing at a really high level right now. If we just continue to do that then the awards will come. You know us. At Alabama we're just trying to win games, and all that stuff just takes care of itself."