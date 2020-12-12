Lawyers for Baker seek case dismissal

Attorneys for a former state senator who is awaiting trial on bribery, wire fraud and conspiracy charges have filed two motions in federal court to dismiss the case.

The January 2019 indictment for Gilbert Baker, past chairman of the state Republican Party and a former lobbyist and political fundraiser, was related to a federal investigation that led to a 10-year prison sentence in July 2017 for former Faulkner County Circuit Judge Michael Maggio. Maggio, 59, tried to vacate his guilty plea, but his post-conviction motion was denied.

Baker, 64, is accused of being the middleman in an effort to bribe Maggio. At the time, Maggio was campaigning for a seat on the Arkansas Court of Appeals.

Baker's attorney, Blake Hendrix, said the 21-page indictment against his client refers to various text messages and phone calls between Maggio and Baker, but the substance of those conversations was not obtained by the government.

"The indictment is implying that the text messages, of which we don't have the contents, show a conspiracy," he said.

"It's caused us prejudice because we're saying those text messages would have shown no bribery was committed," Hendrix continued. "It would have been exculpatory evidence."

Hendrix also said the government could have obtained the content of those messages had they been "more on top of the case."

From January 2013 to April 2014, Baker was president, secretary and treasurer of LRM Consulting, a lobbying firm.

In July 2013, Maggio lowered a $5.2 million jury verdict against the owner of the Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to $1 million. The action took place July 10, the day after 10 $3,000 checks written by the nursing home's owner, Michael Morton, arrived at Baker's home. Authorities said the checks were made out to political action committees that were primarily helping Maggio's campaign for a seat on the Court of Appeals.

The lawsuit had been filed against the nursing home by the family of 76-year-old Martha Bull of Perryville, who died in in 2008 about two weeks after being admitted for rehabilitation for a stroke and an abdominal illness.

Morton has called the timing of the checks coincidental. They were written July 8, 2013, the same day Morton's lawyers asked Maggio to void or slash the jury award to Bull's family.

Morton, a Fort Smith businessman who hasn't been charged with a crime, has said the money was meant for Maggio's judicial campaign and was not an attempt to influence the outcome of the lawsuit.

Bull's daughters' lawsuit accusing Morton and Baker of interference was settled in October.

Hendrix said the indictment itself indicates that the campaign contributions did not hinge on Maggio's ruling to reduce the damages. That is the crux of his second motion.

"To show there was a bribe, [the government] must show the campaign contribution was given for some explicit reason," Hendrix said. "They have failed to prove that. We're saying in the motion that the indictment disproves the government's own theory."

The motion states that the communications between Baker and Maggio contained no sort of "quid pro quo," or exchange of favors. The indictment stated that Maggio had Morton's support "win, lose or draw," Hendrix said.

Baker's jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 22, although the U.S. attorney's office has requested a continuance until late summer or later.

Chief Judge D.P. Marshall Jr., who has been assigned the case, has not ruled on any of the recent motions.