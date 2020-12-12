Legislative unity urged in pandemic

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday that he called on the Legislature to meet by Dec. 31 to support continuing the state's pandemic-related public health emergency declaration past that date in response to some lawmakers who don't want the declaration extended without their approval.

"Now, there is all kind of questions that come up if they don't meet and they just blow it off and don't do anything; then I will continue to use my power to extend the emergency because I presume we'll continue to be in one on Dec. 31," the Republican governor said in an interview.

"But I think ... this is very important for Arkansas to see unity as we address this pandemic," Hutchinson said.

The governor's televised announcement Thursday night that he was renewing his declaration of a public health emergency and that he would ask the Legislature to meet as a Committee of the Whole to "support and affirm the current public emergency" surprised some lawmakers and confused others.

Arkansas Code 12-75-107 allows the Legislature to terminate a state of emergency "at any time" through a concurrent resolution.

Hutchinson on Friday extended the public health emergency, which was scheduled to expire today, through Dec. 31.

Sens. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, and Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, said it was not clear in the governor's remarks Thursday whether he wants the Legislature to affirm continuation of the public health emergency past Dec. 31 or bless what he's already done.

Hammer said Hutchinson could have asked the Legislature earlier to affirm or reject the extension.

Leding said Friday in a text message to this newspaper that "it was strange to hear of it for the first time on live TV.

"What happens if we don't vote? Or if a vote fails? And why is he only asking this of us now?"

"In his defense, I don't think we have been cut out of everything," Leding wrote in his text message. "I do think the Legislature's played a meaningful role. But we don't need 136 people trying to lead the response."

The Legislature comprises 100 representatives and 35 senators.

Senate Democratic leader Keith Ingram of West Memphis said Hutchinson is operating under extraordinary circumstances based on science and what he believes to be in the best interests of Arkansans.

"Personally, I don't see how it helps his position or the people of Arkansas to meet before January," he said. "To me, it is ripe for demagoguery and not as thoughtful deliberation as during the session when it has to go through the committees and both houses."

The Legislature meets in regular session starting Jan. 11. In a Committee of the Whole, the entire House or the Senate meets as a committee, rather than as a more formal legislative body.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, said Friday that he is gathering input from senators about whether meeting as a Committee of the Whole would be productive and whether it is desired, and he plans to continue gathering that input this weekend.

He said he heard about this option from Hutchinson a day or two ago and he heard it officially when everybody else did Thursday night. The governor is Hendren's uncle.

Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, who will replace Hendren as the Senate leader Jan. 11, said Hutchinson mentioned to him earlier this week that he was considering asking the Legislature to meet as a Committee of the Whole, and he believes lawmakers need to take the governor's request seriously.

"I have mixed feelings about it," he said.

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, also said Hutchinson mentioned to him earlier this week that he was considering asking the Legislature to meet.

Asked if there is a need for the meeting to be held by the end of this year, he said, "That's part of the process I'm working through right now.

"Do we meet or respond in some other way?"

Hutchinson noted that state law allows the Legislature to meet as a Committee of the Whole to approve or disapprove of the continuation of a public health emergency.

"They have had that authority for the last nine months, and I think a vast majority of legislators recognize the need for a chief executive to manage during a crisis like this," he said.

"I think we have had a good partnership, but I have heard from legislators that believe that that emergency should not be extended without their approval, and so we are going to debate this in January, and so I am giving them an opportunity to meet as a Committee of the Whole and express themselves as to this emergency," he said.

"Of course, I am asking them to affirm it," Hutchinson said. "I am asking them to support the continuation of an emergency because we are in fact in one. I think everybody in Arkansas knows we are in a public health crisis."

The governor added, "With Christmas coming up, I would expect them to want to meet fairly quickly."

Asked whether he considered giving lawmakers more of a heads-up about his request, he said, "They are here next week." The Legislative Council and legislative committees meet next week.

Shepherd said Friday night that if the Legislature meets as a Committee of the Whole, that meeting will probably be held later this month.

Hickey said he told Hutchinson this week that Hammer has draft legislation to change state law regarding the governor's emergency powers.

"I am really concerned that we get that right," he said.

Hammer said that under his draft bill, if the declared state emergency covers at least 19 counties and more than 750,000 people, the governor would be required to call the Legislature into session within two days to either approve or reject that declaration.

The declared emergency would be terminated immediately if the Legislature rejected it under the draft bill, he said. If the Legislature approved the emergency, the Legislative Council would have to consider any extensions every 30 days, he said.

If the state Board of Health declared a statewide emergency, legislative approval would be required in a similar manner, Hammer said. He said his bill also would give the Legislature more influence on spending of funds under a statewide emergency.

"This is not a personal attack on our governor," he said. "We want to develop a plan and process where the Legislature is involved earlier in the process."

Hammer said he hopes to file the bill before Christmas and he's waiting for input from the governor's office on part of the bill.

Hutchinson said he understands that Hammer has a draft bill and it is being changed, "so I haven't seen anything lately on that."

Hutchinson said he recognizes there will be a debate about legislation that would change the governor's emergency powers. He said that debate is healthy.

"Maybe there are ways we can do it better, but the important principle is that the governor has to have flexibility to manage through the crisis," he said. "That is historic. It is constitutional. It is necessary and practical. We have crises regularly in Arkansas, from natural disasters to what we now see as a pandemic.

"That flexibility needs to stay in place. Beyond that, I am happy to look at ideas as to how we can better partner for the future," Hutchinson said.

He said his request for a Committee of the Whole is not intended to help derail Hammer's proposal.

Asked whether he would object to giving the Legislature veto authority over a governor's emergency declaration, Hutchinson said, "Let's wait and see what and see what the bill does."

Hutchinson noted that 18 state lawmakers challenged his declaration of a public health emergency and "that was struck down by the courts as being [of] no merit." The case is on appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

"But those are the legislators who have asked for an opportunity to be involved in the declaration of an emergency," he said. "That's authority that they have given to me. I have utilized that as governor.

"But I think it is good for the people of Arkansas to see that we are not divided on this point, that we are united on this point, that there is an emergency and we have to act," he said.

"Three months ago, we were not having 2,000 cases on a regular basis in a day. We were not having 30 deaths a day because of covid. Now we are, and I think it is important that the Arkansas people see the Legislature affirming and supporting this emergency that we are in, showing that we are all on the same team."





Sen. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, is shown in this file photo. (NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF)

Jimmy Hickey (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bill Bowden)