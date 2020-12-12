Fayetteville man sentenced for drugs, gun

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man was sentenced Thursday to more than 21 years in federal prison on drug and gun charges.

Travis Toss Shell, 39, of Fayetteville was sentenced to 262 months followed by five years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

Detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force found Shell on Jan. 6 in the parking lot of a motel in Springdale. Detectives identified themselves as police, and Shell put his vehicle in reverse and fled. He crashed the car, ran away and discarded a loaded firearm along Interstate 49. Detectives found meth in the console of the car.

Shell was indicted by a federal grand jury in March and entered a guilty plea in August.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing.