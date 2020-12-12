Mountaineers find second-half range

No. 11 West Virginia, led by 15 points from Sean McNeil (22) trailed at halftime to North Texas before rallying with 18 consecutive points to open the second half en route to a 62-50 victory in its home opener Friday. (AP/Josh Jurgens)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- The uncertainty of playing amid a pandemic is weighing on West Virginia, to the point where the 11th-ranked Mountaineers trailed at halftime to unheralded North Texas and Coach Bob Huggins had to light a fire under his team.

The Mountaineers responded, rallying with 18 consecutive points to open the second half, and fought off a late run by North Texas to win their home opener 62-50 on Friday.

Sean McNeil scored 15 points to lead the Mountaineers (5-1).

"We woke them up. Its been a long few weeks," Huggins said. "It's so hard. We're playing, we're not playing. We're playing this team, now we're not."

Taz Sherman added 13 points and Derek Culver had 10 points -- all in the second half -- and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Culver scored seven points during the decisive run.

"I would say the second half after me getting yelled at by Hugs, yes, it woke me up a little bit," Culver said.

Javion Hamlet scored 15 points and Thomas Bell had 12 for North Texas (1-3).

West Virginia shot an abysmal 9 of 35 (26%), including 1 of 8 from three-point range, in the first half and trailed 29-21 at the break. North Texas shot 59% in the opening half.

But in the second half it was the Mean Green who couldn't buy a basket, shooting 6 of 33 (18%), including 2 of 15 on three-point attempts.

"We just kind of slowed them down," Huggins said. "We weren't really trying to steal the ball or make a lot of plays on the ball. We were just trying to slow them down."

West Virginia outscored the Mean Green 16-6 in the paint in second half after being outperformed 20-10 in the paint in the first 20 minutes.

North Texas had a late surge to get within five points but got no closer.

NO. 3 IOWA 105,

IOWA STATE 77

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Luka Garza surged in the second half and finished the game with 34 points in just 17 minutes, lifting No. 3 Iowa over Iowa State.

Garza missed nearly 11 minutes in the first half after picking up his second foul, but he responded with 25 points in the second half. He was 13 of 14 from the floor -- including 10 of 10 after halftime -- and knocked down four consecutive three-pointers.

The 6-11 senior scored the most points by a Division I player who played less than 20 minutes in a game over the past 25 seasons, according to ESPN.

Jack Nunge had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Joe Wieskamp had 16 points for the Hawkeyes (5-0). Nunge, like Garza a 6-11 center, had 15 points and 8 rebounds in the first half with Garza on the bench.

Garza came into the game ranked second in the nation in scoring at 29.5 points per game. He picked up his second foul with 10:48 left and didn't play the rest of the half. Iowa State had a 15-2 run to take a 32-29 lead after Garza went out, but Iowa outscored the Cyclones 23-9 going into the break.

Javan Johnson led Iowa State (1-2) with 20 points. Rasir Bolton had 18 points, and Jalen Coleman-Lands had 17.

NO. 5 KANSAS 95,

NEB.-OMAHA 50

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Ochai Agbaji scored 18 points to lead four players with 10 or more points, helping fifth-ranked Kansas roll to a win over Nebraska-Omaha in the Jayhawks' final tune-up before beginning Big 12 play.

Mitch Lightfoot had a career-best 14 points, David McCormack had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyon Grant-Foster added 13 points off the bench as the Jayhawks (6-1) cruised to their 12th consecutive win at Allen Fieldhouse.

They largely cruised from the opening minute, unlike their last time out, when Coach Bill Self's crew needed Creighton's best player to miss a free throw in the final seconds to avoid going to overtime with the No. 8 Bluejays.

Wanjang Tut scored 14 points and Jadin Booth had 11 to lead the Mavericks (2-5).

NO. 8 CREIGHTON 98,

NEBRASKA 74

OMAHA, Neb. -- Marcus Zegarowski scored 22 points, Denzel Mahoney had 20 and No. 8 Creighton used a big run in the second half to pull away and beat Nebraska.

The Bluejays (4-1) weren't sharp early but went on a powerful dunk- and three-pointer-filled 30-7 surge after halftime to bounce back from their one-point loss at No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday.

Creighton has won eight of nine against the Cornhuskers (3-3) and lead the series 28-26. The Bluejays have won 13 consecutive regular-season home games against their in-state rival since losing in Omaha in 1995.

Teddy Allen led Nebraska with 26 points, Trey McGowens had 15 and Dalano Banton added 12.

NO. 9 VILLANOVA 76,

GEORGETOWN 63

WASHINGTON -- Collin Gillespie and Caleb Daniels each hit five three-pointers and scored 18 points to lead No. 9 Villanova past Georgetown in the Big East opener for both teams.

The game matched the preseason favorite Wildcats against a Hoyas team picked to finish at the bottom -- but without fans and on unusual turf -- it had the competitive feel for about 30 minutes of a conference tourney game in March.

The Wildcats (5-1) trailed by 18 early in the first half.

North Texas guard JJ Murray (11) shoots while defended by West Virginia guard Sean McNeil (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

West Virginia guard Miles McBride (4) is defended by North Texas guard James Reese (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)