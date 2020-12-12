OPINION | WALLY HALL: Tide rolls past the Razorbacks

In the final analysis, it wasn’t as close as the 52-3 score.

Alabama scored 49 unanswered points and cruised by the University of Arkansas, making Nick Saban the first SEC coach to win 10 league games in a season.

The Tide's only touchdown in the first quarter was on an 84-yard punt return when DeVonta Smith went right up the middle without a finger touching him, but Alabama led just 10-3.

The competitiveness of the game was over after the second quarter when the Tide scored four times, all on the ground. In the same period, Arkansas had minus-2 yards. The Razorbacks trailed 38-3 at the half.

Saban called the dogs off in the second half, milking the clock down to its final seconds before allowing the ball to be put in play.

It wasn’t that the Razorbacks didn’t try because they played hard on every down. They just weren’t good enough against the No. 1 team in the country.

By the middle of the third quarter, Saban had replaced almost every starter including quarterback Mac Jones, who is considered one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy.

His numbers against Arkansas won’t hurt him. He completed 24 of 29 passes for 208 yards, but he didn't throw for a score.

Arkansas ends the season 3-7, but in preseason they were predicted to go winless and finish last in the SEC West.

Indications are they will get a bowl bid after the NCAA waived its rules about bowl eligibility because of the pandemic.