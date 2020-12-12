Man hit and killed while crossing the street in Rogers

ROGERS -- A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night, police spokesman Keith Foster said.

Norman Akins, 64, was crossing in the 1900 block of South Eighth Street at 8:42 p.m when he was hit by a 2017 Toyota Tacoma, Foster said.

Akins died at the scene, Foster said.

Rigoberto Resinos, 68, told police he was driving south near the intersection with West Beacon Circle Drive when he saw Akins crossing the road in front of his pickup, according to a fatal summary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Resinos said he could not stop before hitting Akins with the front of his vehicle, according to the report.