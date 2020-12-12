Position-by-position analysis

OFFENSE

Quarterback

ALABAMA Junior Mac Jones (193-255-3, 3,113 yards, 30 TD) is a leading Heisman Trophy contender, adding to the growing list of ultra-productive Bama QBs. The 6-3, 214-pounder ranks fourth in NCAA passing and is second in efficiency rating (210.8). His completion percentage (.757) leads the SEC and ranks second nationally. The Tide have been sacked 14 times.

ARKANSAS Feleipe Franks (155-228-4, 2,017 yards, 17 TD) would become Arkansas' single-season completion percentage leader (68%) if he doesn't take another snap this season. Whether he does take more snaps is in question after rib injuries prevented him from playing last week. KJ Jefferson (19-35-0, 277 yards, 3 TD, 54.3% completions) had a banner start last week and is a dual threat.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Running backs

ALABAMA Najee Harris had a huge 2019, and he's exceeding that this season, leading the SEC with 1,038 rushing yards and the nation with 20 rushing TDs. Harris averages 6.1 yards per carry. Brian Robinson Jr. (61-331, 3 TD) is at 5.4 ypc. Jase McClellan (17-150, 1, 8.8 ypc) and Trey Sanders (30-134, 4.5 ypc) are quality reserves.

ARKANSAS Trelon Smith (115-641, 5 TD) put up a career day at Missouri with 173 rushing yards and 3 TD last week. He has bumped his season average to 5.6 yards per carry. TJ Hammonds (9-76, 8.4 ypc) has provided a big lift the last couple of games with no Rakeem Boyd (82-309, 3, 3.8 ypc), who opted out last week. Dominque Johnson is third on the depth chart.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Receivers/tight ends

ALABAMA The Tide have its usual array of speed, height and breakaway ability, led by Devonta Smith (80-1,305, 15 TD), who is averaging 145 ypg and 16.3 ypc. John Metchie (35-648, 6) has been just as explosive at 18.5 ypc. Jaylen Waddle (25-557, 4) was at 22.3 ypc before his season-ending knee injury. Jahleel Billingsley (10-192, 1) and Miller Foristall (11-150, 1) make a strong TE combo.

ARKANSAS Treylon Burks (49-804, 7 TD) pushed past the 100 ypg mark with a career-best showing (10-206). He's 21st with 100.5 ypg and needs 196 yards to reach 1,000. Mike Woods (29-576, 5, 19.9 ypc) had the last-minute TD and two-point conversion last week. Trey Knox (6-64) and Tyson Morris (7-67, 1) had key catches at Missouri. Blake Kern (18-182, 2) and Hudson Henry (16-92, 1) are the top TEs.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Line

ALABAMA Sam Pittman called this group probably the best in CFB he's seen. The front is led by LT Alex Leatherwood, an Outland Trophy finalist, and RT Evan Neal (6-7, 360). C Landon Dickerson (6-6, 325) is bigger than average, as are both guards, LG Deonta Brown (6-4, 350) and RG Emil Ekiyor Jr. (6-3, 324). The unit, which has allowed 14 sacks, averages a beefy 6-5, 334 pounds.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks' group is coming off its best performance of the season and showed depth in the process. LT Myron Cunningham and LG Brady Latham have started all 9 games, C Ricky Stromberg 8. Vets Ty Clary and Dalton Wagner have done well on the right side after RG Beaux Limmer and RT Noah Gatlin opened the year as the starters.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

DEFENSE

Line

ALABAMA Starting ends LaBryan Ray (11 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 2 hurries) and Justin Eboigbe (15, 1 INT, 3 hurries) in the base 3-4 are 6-5, 295 pounds. Nose guards DJ Dale (20, 1 TFL, 2 PBU) and Tim Smith (10, 1 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR) are 300-plus pounders. Ends Byron Young (21, 5.5 TFL), Christian Barmore (19, 4 sacks, 5 hurries) and Phidarian Mathis (27, 4.5 TFLs) have bigger stats than starters.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks were too block-able last week and did not pressure the QB, a poor combo applied to today. Top contributors are Jonathan Marshall (31, 6.5 TFL, 1 sack), Eric Gregory (24, 3, 2.5), Zach Williams (22, 1.5, 1), Isaiah Nichols (18, 0.5 sacks), Taurean Carter (10), Xavier Kelly (8, 1 sack), Marcus Miller (6), Dorian Gerald (5, 1.5 sacks) and Matiao Soli (5). Julius Coates is out.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Linebackers

ALABAMA Dylan Moses (59, 5.5 TFL, 1 INT, 2 PBU) is back from knee surgery at MLB. Christopher Allen (29, 10 TFL, 4 sacks, 5 hurries) is the top SLB. Team tackle leader Christian Harris (64, 5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 6 hurries) and Joshua McMillion (6, 1 TFL) play the WLB. The other position features Will Anderson Jr. (35, 6.5, 3, 8 hurries) and Drew Sanders (8, 1 hurry).

ARKANSAS With NCAA tackle leader Grant Morgan (111, 7.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 2 hurries) out with a knee injury, the Razorbacks are in a bind against a powerful, balanced attack. Bumper Pool (88, 6.5 TFL, 5 PBU, 1 hurry) has a shot at 100 tackles. Backups Hayden Henry (22, 3, 1, 1 PBU) and Andrew Parker (8) will get more run. The unit needs to be more physical.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Secondary

ALABAMA This unit has shown improvement through the season. CBs Patrick Surtain (27, 2 TFL, 7 PBU, 1 INT), a Nagurski Award finalist, and Josh Jobe (39, 2.5, 8 PBU) play most of the reps. Freshman Malachi Moore (40, 4, 3 INT, 8 PBU) plays the "Star" spot. Top safeties are Daniel Wright (46, 1 TFL, 2 INT), Jordan Battle (50, 3 PBU, 1 INT) and DeMarcco Hellams (41, 3 PBU).

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks pieced things together on the back end the first half of the season, not so much in the second half. Top performers are S Jalen Catalon (89, 2 TFL, 3 INT), Joe Foucha (54, 3 TFL, 2 INT), Hudson Clark (47, 3 INT), Greg Brooks Jr. (39, 3 TFL, 2 INT), Myles Mason (25), Montaric Brown (25, 2 TFL, 1 INT), who was dinged up last week, and Simeon Blair (20, 2 PBU).

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Special teams

ALABAMA Freshman Will Reichard, with 10 of 10 FGs (a long of 52) and 59 of 59 PATs has not missed a kick. DeVonta Smith and Slade Bolden have combined to average 10 yards per punt return. Punting has been infrequent and subpar. Charlie Scott (38.2 average) and Sam Johnson (35.4) have combined for 23 punts. The Tide rank 110th in net punting (35.2).

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks need to aim for major improvement in the offseason after sporting virtually no return game, below-average placekicking and three blocks allowed. A.J. Reed (7 of 11 FG, 27 of 29 PAT) missed 2 PATs last week. Eddie Bauer (44.1) is the nation's No. 23 punter. Vito Calvaruso has 33 touchbacks on 46 kickoffs (71.7%), a better percentage in recent games.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Intangibles

ALABAMA The No. 1 Crimson Tide are the only 9-win team in SEC play and they can post the first and possibly only 10-win season in league play. A loss as a 30-plus point favorite would likely knock Alabama out of the top four of the CFP but not out of the SEC Championship Game. Alabama has had exactly one turnover in every game, so a turnover-meltdown doesn't seem likely.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks have had solid game plans and hung tough in all nine games in Sam Pittman's debut season, which could not be said of the last two seasons. However, the Alabama offense looks every bit as potent as the Texas A&M, Florida and Missouri units that lit the Razorbacks up. Senior Day gives the Razorbacks extra incentive against a superb team.

ADVANTAGE Even