PREP BASKETBALL: Springdale boys hold off Greenwood

SPRINGDALE -- A 3-pointer by Springdale High senior Marty Jelkan helped propel the Red Bulldogs to a 52-45 win Friday night.

Jelkan's 3-pointer came with roughly 60 seconds left and gave Springdale (2-0) a 47-42 lead over Greenwood (2-3). It came just moments after Greenwood's Caleb Ligon nailed his own 3-pointer to get his team within two.

But after Jelkan's 3-pointer, Springdale would make 5-of-6 free throw to put the game away.

"Marty's been a big player for us this year," said Springdale coach Jeremy Price of Jelkan, who finished with 12 points. "This is actually his second time to do that late in a close game. So I wasn't surprised by it. Really, it was his teammates that set him up for that shot. I'm really proud of that."

Damnique Hertin led Springdale with 16.

"For us to win a close game is showing our growth as a basketball team," Price said. "But we've got to clean things up. We had too many careless turnovers tonight. We can't give our opponent that many opportunities to get back into a ball game."

Springdale had 11 turnovers on the night. It was also a messy game for fouling.

Springdale led 27-32 at halftime – and never trailed after the first quarter. But the Red'Dogs also did a better job of not fouling in the second half.

Price said it was "very important" to reverse the fouling dynamic in the second half.

"We're a team that doesn't shoot very many free throws, so it's always good for us to get there and get some easy baskets," Price said.

Ligon led Greenwood with 12, while Braden Stein added seven.

Springdale will next visit Van Buren next Friday. Greenwood hosts Bentonville West tonight.