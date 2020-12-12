Prep Sports Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Friday's girls

Gravette 75, Lincoln 39

Lizzy Ellis scored 23 points as Gravette rolled to a nonconference win over Lincoln.

Ellis was the only regular starter on the floor for the Lady Lions as the other four starters were quarantined. Dalacie Wishon and Kyra Hook added 16 apiece for Gravette, which led 28-11 after one quarter and 52-27 at halftime.

Alma 49, FS Southside 23

Chloe Trusty and Loryn Kelley each had 15 points as Alma defeated Southside.

The Lady Airedales were in control from the outset with an 18-4 lead after one quarter.

Sierra Smith led Southside with eight points.

Thursday's girls

Rogers 63, Gravette 49

The Lady Mounties used a big second quarter to grab a 39-21 halftime lead and held on for the win.

Camiran Brockhoff poured in a game-high 18, including 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Aubrey Treadwell added 12 and Taylor Treadwell 10 for Rogers (4-2), which avenged an earlier loss to Gravette.

Shylee Morrison led Gravette with 14, while Lizzy Ellis added 12.

Mansfield 54, Mulberry 39

Makayla Strutton contributed 23 points and seven steals to lead the Lady Tigers to the win.

Seven Sanderson added eight points, while Daniele Lillie added three steals and three assists for Mansfield.

Harrison 46, Rogers Heritage 38

Mariah Hudson had 15 points and Clare Barger added 13 as Harrison held off Rogers Heritage.

The Lady Goblins led 26-17 at halftime and 39-23 after three quarters before holding off a fourth-quarter comeback attempt.

Wednesday's girls

Mansfield 58, Valley Christian 8

Makaylay Strutton scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Lady Tigers to the big win.

Strutton also had six steals and four assists for Mansfield. Brooke Wright and Natalie Allison added eight points each.

Friday's Boys

Blytheville 46, Rogers 38

The Chickasaws used an 8-0 spurt in the fourth quarter to pull away en route to the win over the Mounties.

Van Rhame's free throw with 4 minutes, 20 seconds left tied the game at 36. But Blytheville (7-1) scored eight straight to take control. Rogers (2-1) managed just one field goal the rest of the way.

Nick Quinn led the Mounties, who led 21-19 at halftime and trailed 36-32 after three, finished with 14 points. Rhame added 12.

Bentonville 63, Viola 57

Bentonville remained unbeaten as the Tigers rallied past Viola and handed the Longhorns their first loss of the season.

Hayden Shanks had 15 points as Bentonville (5-0) trailed 24-23 at halftime and 39-38 after three quarters, but the Tigers outscored Viola 25-18 in the final 8 minutes.

Jayden Lee and Harrison Hicks each added 10 for Bentonville, which picked up its game with Viola after its game at Fort Smith Northside was called off and rescheduled for Dec. 28.

Charleston 50, Cossatot River 49

Brandon Scott drove into the lane and scored before the buzzer sounded as Charleston slipped past Cossatot River for a 3A-4 Conference victory.

Scott finished with 35 points for Charleston, which led 20-14 at halftime and 38-24 through three quarters before Cossatot River came a furious fourth-quarter comeback attempt.

The New School 58, Mulberry 21

The Cougars jumped to a 31-9 halftime lead and rolled to the big 1A-1 West Conference win.

Evan Goldman led The New School (17-2, 2-0) with 23 points. Vontae Rimsey and Holden Blankenship added nine each.

Huntsville 54, Pottsville 48

Huntsville outscored Pottsville 14-8 in the fourth quarter to defeat the Apaches during nonconference action in Charles Berry Gymnasium.

Hunter Davidson had 16 points to lead a trio of Eagles in double figures, followed by Matthew Sisk with 15 and Kross Easterling with 11.

Alma 46, FS Southside 34

Drew Battles scored 11 of Alma's 20 points in the third quarter and helped the Airedales pull away from Southside.

Alma outscored Southside 20-12 in the third quarter and turned a four-point halftime lead into a 46-34 cushion.

Battles finished with 21 to lead the Airedales.

Clarksville 56, Pea Ridge 36

Clarksville bolted to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter and rolled past Pea Ridge in nonconference action.

Owen Ashlock had 21 points and John Case added 16 for the Panthers, who led 31-22 at halftime and 46-31 after three quarters.

Lavaca 58, Mountainburg 57

Ethan Gregory scored a team-high 17 points in the Dragons' narrow loss.

Sam Ortlieb added 15 an Waylon Cluck 14 for Mountainburg (7-3).

Thursday's boys

Mountainburg 69, Ozark Catholic 50

Ethan Gregory and Waylon Cluck scored 17 points each to lead the Dragons to the win.

Zach Jones added 11 and Jodin Davidson chipped in 10.

Rogers Heritage 68, Harrison 60

Micah Hill had 21 points as Heritage outlasted a Harrison team that was playing its first game since Nov. 12.

Ian McChristian added 12 points and Jaden Torres 11 for the War Eagles, who led 36-29 at halftime and 51-45 through three quarters. Ethan Edwards had 29 points for Harrison, followed by Abe Glidewell with 10.

PREP WRESTLING

Bentonville West Girls Invitational

Team Scores 1, Columbus, Kan., 80. 2, Bentonville 76. 3, Cassville, Mo., 65. 4, Springdale Har-Ber 49. 5, Rogers Heritage 34. 6, Columbus JV 24. 7, Springdale 17. 8, Bentonville West 13. 9, Gentry 7. Bentonville JV 6.

Individual Results

100 -- 1, Mackenzie Graves, Bentonville. 2, Jolene Landrum, Gentry. 3, Zoey Stanton, Cassville.

106 -- 1, Annie Moore, Cassville. 2, Ashlin Jones, Bentonville. 3, Addison Saporito, Columbus.

116 -- 1, Kelsey Harris, Cassville. 2, Kassidy Haggard, Bentonville West. 3, Jillian Rooney, Bentonville.

124 -- 1, Kailey Atherton, Cassville. 2, Emily Monk, Springdale. 3, Breanna Gordon, Cassville JV.

132 -- 1, Emily Welch, Columbus. 2, Hailey Roark, Cassville. 3, Kayla McCollum, Springdale Har-Ber

140 -- 1, Brooklyn Scott, Bentonville. 2, Dixee Lacen, Columbus. 3, Billie Hope Zanes, Rogers Heritage.

150 -- 1, Michelle Gonzales, Bentonville. 2, Byanca Cook, Springdale Har-Ber. 3, Jailyn Rodriguez, Columbus.

165 -- 1, Charlyn Otto, Springdale Har-Ber. 2, Kalei Owen, Bentonville.

185 -- 1, Adeliz Meza, Rogers Heritage. 2, Archer Jones, Springdale Har-Ber. 3, Destiny Lima, Columbus.

235 -- 1, Ruby Perez, Springdale. 2, Taylor Glidewell, Cassvile. 3, Ashley Chincilla, Springdale Har-Ber.