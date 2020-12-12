'Runaway Blues' art, music begin Friday

This art is from the flyer for the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Alliance's “The Runaway Blues” art exhibit weekend, planned from Dec. 18-20, 2020.

The Delta Rhythm & Bayous Alliance will present "The Runaway Blues" Art Exhibit Weekend featuring music and art presentations Friday through the weekend.

The program will showcase activities promoting the music and culture of the Delta emphasizing the role of enslaved Black runaways, according to a news release.

Events can be viewed online at www.explorepinebluff.com.

The program includes:

• 8 p.m. Friday -- Catfish Friday Blues and Soul Virtual Christmas Show will feature the Port City Blues Band, the Platinum Blues Band and other acts from Jefferson County.

• 8 p.m. Dec. 19 -- The premiere of the new hip-hop/blues video titled "Snatchin'" will feature Jonathan Daniel exploring freedom themes and Black history in the Delta and around the U.S.

• 8 p.m. Dec. 20 -- "The Runaway Blues: Artistic Vistas of Enslaved Runaways from Pine Bluff and the Lower Delta" will be presented. The virtual art gallery produced by Pine Bluff artists highlights the legacy of rebellion and courage among runaway slaves in the Lower Arkansas Delta Region, according to the news release.

"Local artists commissioned by the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Alliance have created a virtual art exhibit highlighting compelling research and narratives on enslaved runaways in Pine Bluff and the Lower Arkansas Delta region," according the news release. "Places such as Regional Park, the Cotton Belt Yard, and the Jefferson County Courthouse in Pine Bluff are just a few of the modern places steeped in powerful history replete with the rebellious and freedom loving spirit of enslaved African- American runaways."

Details: Jimmy Cunningham, director, Delta Rhythm & Bayous Alliance, (937) 241-3867, or www.explorepinebluff.com.