Schools adapting in virus surge

More Arkansas school districts announced Friday that they were pivoting to remote learning because of the spread of the coronavirus.

For some, it's a change that will last for the remainder of the semester.

That's the case for South Side Bee Branch School District in Van Buren County, said Superintendent Aaron Hosman. The last scheduled school day of the semester will be Friday in the district.

Hosman doesn't want any kids back on campus next week.

"The reason for it is we've had a significant increase in the number of covid cases," he said. "One hundred and fifty students are in quarantine right now and our student body is 500."

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Hosman said students were given the option to go to school or do remote learning on Thursday and Friday.

"We had a total of 31 students show up today," he said Friday. "So we made the decision to go ahead and pivot and have all of our instruction remote next week."

Hosman said that only 13 of those 31 students rode a school bus on Friday. The school district has seven bus routes.

Hosman said all the students in the district have Google Chromebooks, so they should be able to do their schoolwork from home.

On the other side of the state in Crawford County, students at Mountainburg High School won't attend school in person next week, but elementary and middle-school students will, said Superintendent Debbie Atwell.

Atwell said she's running low on substitute teachers.









[Interactive tables not showing up above? Click here to see them: arkansasonline.com/schools]

Atwell said it made sense to let the students in grades nine through 12 learn remotely next week. That will free up high school substitute teachers for the elementary or middle school.

"We're going to remote learning for next week for my kids who are normally on-site because we have a large number of teachers who are quarantined," she said. "We actually have very few positive cases but a large number of quarantines."

To illustrate the situation, Atwell said one student tested positive on Friday. With contact tracing, that led to five staff members and 18 students who had to quarantine.

"I'm also on the edge of not having enough bus drivers," she said. "We've taken every precaution we can in following the protocol. We're doing everything we can to educate our kids and keep them learning."

The pivot to remote learning includes Dec. 21, which was to be the last day of school in Mountainburg.

"Students are expected to complete daily assignments for the next six school days remotely," according to a letter from Atwell posted on a school website. "Semester tests for 9-12 are canceled."

Mills University Studies High School in the Pulaski County Special School District will pivot to remote learning next week.

The school has quarantined an increasing number of staff members and students in a short period of time who have been identified as probable close contacts, according to a news release.

"Although the number of actual positive cases for covid-19 are low, we want to ensure that all students and staff remain healthy and safe," according to the release. "It is for that reason that Mills University Studies High School will pivot to virtual instruction for all students through Dec. 18. Students will return to regular instructional platforms after winter break on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021."

"All teachers will communicate with students through Schoology," according to the release.

School meal boxes will still be provided to students.

"If you would like to receive a 5-day meal box, please call the school at 501-234-5463 between 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14 to make your request," according to the release. "The meal boxes will be available for pick up on Monday between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the left side of the building at the door closest to the kitchen."

All certified and classified staff members at Mills who are not on quarantine will report to the school each day next week, according to the release. Teachers will conduct virtual instruction from their classrooms.

In the North Little Rock School District, the Center for Excellence, North Little Rock High School and North Little Rock Middle School -- Seventh and Eighth Grade Campus will transition to remote learning on Monday and Tuesday.

The change is because of covid quarantining, Superintendent Gregory Pilewski said in a letter that was posted on the school district's website.

"While we continue to have a low number of positive cases in our district, we are experiencing a growing number of staff and students identified as a close contact," he wrote. "Individuals deemed as a close contact must be quarantined for at least 10 days, an updated recommendation by the Arkansas Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control. The resources at these schools are being strained to support high-quality face-to-face instruction."

Pilewski said some parents may elect to send their children to school next week.

"While we encourage students to engage in classes at home, we understand that some families may elect to send their students to campus in the event there is no childcare at home, a lack of internet access or there is a need for specialized services," he wrote.

According to the Little Rock School District's report released Friday, 437 people were on quarantine and there were 57 positive cases this week.

Elsewhere in the state, the Highland School District in Sharp County will modify instruction starting Monday and ending Friday. The district will continue to provide services for students who need them, according to the Arkansas Department of Education.

"The Highland School District will be going all virtual Monday - Friday, Dec. 14-18, due to the increasing positive staff cases of covid-19," according to a post on the school district's website. "On-site school instruction will resume after Christmas break on Monday, Jan. 4."

Louisa Perritt Primary School, which is part of the Arkadelphia School District, will modify instruction Monday until Friday. The school has kindergarten through second grade pupils.

"Please keep in mind that Dec. 21st and 22nd are District Virtual Days as well," read a post on the school's Facebook page.

Winter break begins on Dec. 23.

"Teachers and staff will be on campus or available (if quarantined) during regular school hours Dec. 14th - 18th for assistance and/or questions," according to the Facebook post. "You may pick up meals at Goza (next to Walmart) on Monday and Wednesday between 10 - 10:30. It is a great bag of food. Please take advantage of that!"

Clarendon High School will pivot to remote instruction, according to the state Department of Education.

"Clarendon High School is pivoting to virtual learning for the remainder of semester," according a post Friday on the school's Facebook page. "All semester tests will be given when students return. An adjusted test schedule will be posted later."

Kimberly Mundell, a spokeswoman for the Education Department, said Imboden Area Charter School in Lawrence County also submitted information on Friday indicating it was going to modify instruction that day for all grades and it would continue until next Friday. She said details weren't provided.