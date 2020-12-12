Senate joins the House in passing defense bill

U.S. Sen. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks with other senators Friday outside the Senate chamber. President Donald Trump has 10 days, excluding Sundays, to consider whether he will sign the defense bill after threatening to veto it. (The New York Times/Anna Moneymaker)

WASHINGTON -- The Senate passed a $741 billion defense authorization bill Friday, sending it to President Donald Trump with veto-proof majorities in both chambers of Congress.

The tally was 84-13. Arkansas' Sen. Tom Cotton voted against the measure, while Sen. John Boozman voted for it.

In recent weeks, Trump has threatened to veto the annual legislation, which directs funding for the Pentagon on everything from overseas operations to pay and health care for civilian and uniformed personnel.

Trump's threats began over the summer, when he vowed to stymie the legislation if it included a directive to the Defense Department to rename installations commemorating Confederate figures. More recently, he has demanded that the bill repeal an unrelated law granting technology companies liability protections against content that users post to their websites.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he will veto "the very weak" defense bill unless it repeals Section 230, a part of the communications code that shields Twitter, Facebook and other tech giants from content liability. The White House said in a policy statement that "Section 230 facilitates the spread of disinformation online and is a serious threat to our national security and election integrity. It should be repealed."

Trump has not commented on his pledged veto since the House passed the defense bill Tuesday, by a vote of 335-78, a veto-proof majority. But should he still elect to veto the bill, he could complicate lawmakers' efforts to complete the legislation, which has been signed into law for each of the past 59 years, before it expires at the end of the congressional session Jan. 3.

The current version affirms 3% pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes more than $740 billion in military programs and construction.

The president has 10 days, excluding Sundays, to consider whether he will sign the legislation -- a clock that starts once the White House receives paperwork from Congress. In that time, he may choose to sign it into law, reject it with a veto, or simply let it fizzle. If Congress is still in session at the end of the 10 days, it automatically becomes law; if Congress has adjourned, it doesn't, and the legislation is defunct.

The Senate vote had been expected Thursday but was delayed after Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky objected, saying the measure could limit Trump's ability to draw down U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Germany.

Paul said Friday that his main point in filibustering "was to point out that the president should have the prerogative to end a war, not just to start wars.

Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, hailed the bill's passage, calling it "the most important bill we'll do all year."

The defense authorization law "is what the Constitution tells us we have to do" in Congress, Inhofe said. "We must protect freedom, democracy and peace, and support our troops. I look forward to it becoming law before the end of the year."

The bill's approval was never in doubt, although Paul's actions cast uncertainty on the timing. Paul said Friday that "neoconservatives" such as Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., "are inconsistent in saying they want ... to give the commander-in-chief powers to begin war, but then they want to restrain and hamstring a president from ending a war. I think it's a pretty important principle to discuss so we did hold things up for a day."

Two amendments addressing troop deployment could create "535 commanders-in-chief in Congress," Paul said, hampering the president's ability to draw down troops. Democrats support the measure because they oppose Trump, Paul said, but the amendment would also apply to future presidents, including President-elect Joe Biden.

One amendment, co-sponsored by Cheney and Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, an Afghanistan war veteran, would block troop withdrawals there unless the Pentagon submits interagency reports certifying that the drawdowns would not jeopardize national security. A separate provision pushed by Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other lawmakers would limit planned troop withdrawals in Germany.

Paul singled out Cheney in a floor speech, saying she and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, share a neoconservative belief in "perpetual war."

"The philosophy of these people is about war and substantiating war and making sure that it becomes and is perpetual war," Paul said.

Cheney called Paul's actions "inexcusable" and said he was risking delay of hazardous-duty pay to hundreds of thousands of service members and blocking Congress from completing its greatest duty: providing for the nation's defense.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in a rare break with Trump, urged passage of the measure despite the president's threat to veto it. McConnell, R-Ky., said it was important for Congress to continue a nearly 60-year streak of passing the National Defense Authorization Act.

"This NDAA will unlock more than $740 billion for the training, tools and cutting-edge equipment that our service members and civilian employees need to defend American lives and American interests," McConnell said. "It will give our troops the 3% pay raise they deserve. It'll keep our forces ready to deter China and stand strong in the Indo-Pacific."

The dispute over social media content -- a battle cry of conservatives who say the social media giants treat them unfairly -- interjects an unrelated but complicated issue into a bill that Congress takes pride in passing unfailingly. It follows Trump's bid over the summer to sabotage the package with a veto threat over Confederate base names.

"The administration respects the legacy of the millions of American servicemen and women who have served with honor at these military bases, and who, from these locations, have fought, bled and died for their country," the White House statement said.

If Trump does veto the defense bill, Congress could cut short its Christmas recess to hold override votes.

"I think we can override the veto, if in fact he vetoes," said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md. "I hope he does not veto. I hope he reconsiders."

The defense measure guides Pentagon policy and cements decisions about troop levels, new weapons systems and military readiness, military personnel policy and other military goals. Many programs, including military construction, can begin only if the bill is approved.

Romney called Trump's plan to remove thousands of U.S. troops from Germany "a grave error" and "a gift to Russia" that undermines the mutual commitment of Europe and the U.S. to deter Russian and Chinese aggression.

Information for this article was contributed by Karoun Demirjian of The Washington Post; and by Matthew Daly of The Associated Press.