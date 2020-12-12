PREP BASKETBALL: Siloam Springs rolls by Springdale

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Siloam Springs' girls had to turn up their intensity defensively to get things on track Friday night.

The Lady Panthers switched their 3-2 zone to a man-to-man defense and finished the game on a 27-6 run to pull away for a 56-29 victory over Springdale inside Panther Activity Center.

Down 24-14 at halftime, Springdale opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers from Amy Jinuna and another trey from Nevaeh Griffin to pull within 29-23 and forcing Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy to call a timeout.

Rippy said he challenged the Lady Panthers to be better defensively.

"I felt like we could get there, but we were closing out with our hands down and not really challenging the shooters," Rippy said. "Obviously the ball's going to be a long rebound with the deep shot, and we gave up a couple of those. We had a sloppy stretch there defensively that allowed them to get those open looks. We switched to man-to-man defense so there's no excuse for not being there on the catch. I thought from that point on we held them to six points. Even after we switched back to the zone, we had changed momentum and were more aggressive and getting our hands on more basketballs. They just needed a fire lit under them."

Sophomores Mimo Jacklik and Brooke Smith and junior Reina Tiefel all converted layups as Siloam Springs got the lead back to double-digits. Jacklik canned a 3-pointer at the top of the key for a 41-27 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Panthers scored the first 12 points of the fourth quarter -- part of a 17-0 run overall -- to put the game away.

Sydney Moorman, Jacklik and Brooke Ross each scored two straight buckets in that stretch to open the fourth as Siloam Springs converted on six of its first nine shot opportunities in the final quarter.

Springdale coach Heather Hunsucker gave credit to Siloam Springs but said the Lady Bulldogs' game plan changed in the second half when 6-0 junior Mary Haskins went out with foul trouble.

"When Mary Haskins got in foul trouble, it made our team make some adjustments that we're not quite ready for yet," Hunsucker said. "We weren't ready for that adjustment, and that's where you saw some people being out of place. They started hitting some corner shots and they started overloading us and we weren't ready for that. ... And of course Siloam's really good. They're going to make good adjustments. They're well coached. They're deep. They're tall and coach Rippy, gosh he does a great job. All the credit goes to them."

Griffin led Springdale with 11 points.

Jacklik led a balanced Lady Panthers' scoring effort with 14 points, while Ross had 11 and Mia Hevener nine on three 3-pointers.

The Lady Panthers will host Fort Smith Southside on Tuesday at old Panther Arena at Siloam Springs Middle School. The game was originally set to be in Fort Smith but was moved to Siloam Springs, Rippy said.