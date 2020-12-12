STATE DIVISION I ROUNDUPS

MEN

ARKANSAS STATE 81, CENTRAL BAPTIST 69

Norchad Omier had 16 points and 10 rebounds in leading Arkansas State University to a victory over Central Baptist at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

ASU (2-4) never trailed and held as much as a 20-point advantage (67-47) with 7:46 remaining.

Omier was 6 of 7 from the floor and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Caleb Fields added 15 points and Marquis Eaton chipped in with 14.

Kelvin Robinson led the Mustangs (4-3) with 17 points. Tajuan Johnson added 14 and Tedrick Wolfe and Zach Hudson put in 11 points each.

The Red Wolves were 29 of 52

(55.8%) from the floor and held a 38-33 edge in rebounding. The Mustangs hit 25 of 60 (41.7%) from the floor.

Hudson and Jordan Parker each pulled down seven rebounds for the Mustangs.

WOMEN

ARKANSAS STATE 96, WILLIAMS BAPTIST 46

Jada Stinson scored 21 points in leading Arkansas State University to a victory over Williams Baptist at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves (2-1) held a 55-34 advantage on the boards and a 13-3 advantage on steals. Arkansas State never trailed after the 4:53 mark of the first quarter.

Stinson was 9 of 14 from the floor, including a 3 for 7 effort on three-pointers. Trinitee Jackson added 12 points while Morgan Wallace and Jireh Washington each put in 10 points.

Taylor Freeman paced Williams Baptist (0-1) with 11 points.

The Red Wolves led 20-13 after one quarter, 44-25 at the half and 70-40 after three quarters.

Arkansas State hit 37 of 73 (50.7%) shots, including a 21 of 37 (56.8%) in the second half. The Eagles were held to 19 of 65 (29.2%) from the floor overall.