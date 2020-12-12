State tops 21,000 active coronavirus cases, reports 36 more deaths

The number of active covid-19 cases in Arkansas reached 21,489 on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. It was the fourth consecutive daily record high, set one day after active cases topped 20,000 for the first time.

Active cases of covid-19 topped 19,000 for the first time on Thursday. Saturday's number marks an increase in active cases of more than 15% from one week earlier, and an increase of 48% from one month earlier.

An additional 2,628 confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus were reported in Arkansas on Saturday, the fifth consecutive day in which more than 2,000 cases were added. The state's tally of deaths from the virus rose by 36, raising the count of lives lost to the virus in Arkansas to 2,911.

Public health experts say it is likely the state's death toll will top 3,000 within the next week.

“I think it is very possible,” said Jennifer Dillaha, the state’s chief epidemiologist. “For that reason, I strongly encourage everyone to do whatever they can to stop the spread of covid-19.”

Over the past seven days, according to the Health Department, 286 Arkansans lost their lives because of covid-19 complications.

The 2,628 confirmed and probable cases on Saturday marked a slight decrease from the 2,770 cases reported on Friday. On that day there were a record 55 deaths, according to data from the Health Department.

“This is the fifth consecutive day of 2,000 or more total new cases,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet Saturday. “We hope to see these new case numbers go down before Christmas.

“We are all on the same team, and let’s all do our part,” Hutchinson added.

