Texas' election suit rebuffed

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, ending an attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation's highest court.

The court's order was its second this week rebuffing Republican requests that it get involved in the 2020 election outcome. The justices turned away an appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans on Tuesday.

Trump bemoaned the decision late Friday, tweeting: "The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!"

The president complained that "within a flash," the lawsuit was "thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought. A Rigged Election, fight on!"

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the justices "dodged. They hid behind procedure. None of those justices gave a view on the facts of the case." Appearing Friday night on Fox News Channel, she said the legal fight would continue in state courts.

The Electoral College meets Monday to formally elect Biden as the next president.

Trump had called the lawsuit filed by Texas against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin "the big one" that would end with the Supreme Court undoing Biden's Electoral College majority and allowing Trump to serve another four years in the White House.

Trump had insisted that the court would find the "wisdom" and "courage" to adopt his position that the election was the product of widespread fraud and should be overturned. But the nation's highest court emphatically disagreed.

In a brief order, the court said Texas does not have the legal right to sue those states because it "has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections."

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who have said previously that the court does not have the authority to turn away lawsuits between states, said they would have heard Texas' complaint.

"I would ... grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief," Alito said, "and I express no view on any other issue."

The justices indicated they would not have done as Texas wanted pending resolution of the lawsuit and set aside those four states' 62 electoral votes for Biden.

Eighteen other states won by Trump in last month's election and Trump himself joined Texas in calling on the justices to take up the case that sought to stop electors from casting their votes for Biden.

The Supreme Court also received more than a dozen friend-of-the-court briefs and motions seeking to intervene, from coalitions of liberal and conservative states, from politicians and from scholars.

Among them was a brief filed by more than 100 House Republicans who claimed that the general election -- the same one in which most of them were reelected -- had been "riddled with an unprecedented number of serious allegations of fraud and irregularities." More than a dozen Republican state attorneys general, including Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, expressed similar support Wednesday.

The four states sued by Texas had urged the court to reject the case as meritless. They were backed by another 22 states and the District of Columbia.

In a series of briefs filed Thursday, the four states that Texas sought to sue condemned the effort. "The court should not abide this seditious abuse of the judicial process, and should send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated," a brief for Pennsylvania said.

On Friday morning, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton responded in a reply brief. "Whatever Pennsylvania's definition of sedition," he wrote, "moving this court to cure grave threats to Texas' right of suffrage in the Senate and its citizens' rights of suffrage in presidential elections upholds the Constitution, which is the very opposite of sedition."

The House members backing the suit included Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, and two Arkansas congressmen -- Rick Crawford of Jonesboro and Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs.

"This lawsuit is an act of flailing GOP desperation, which violates the principles enshrined in our American Democracy," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in a message to Democrats on Friday.

A few Republicans have expressed concerns about the case.

"Texas is a big state, but I don't know exactly why it has a right to tell four other states how to run their elections. So I'm having a hard time figuring out the basis for that lawsuit," Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., told NBC's Chuck Todd in an interview for "Meet the Press" that will air Sunday.

The Texas complaint repeated accusations about the voting in four states that went for Trump's Democratic challenger.

Two days after Paxton filed his suit, Trump jumped into the high court case. Hours later, the president held a meeting at the White House, scheduled before the suit was filed, with a dozen Republican attorneys general, including Paxton and several others who backed the effort.

"If the Supreme Court shows great Wisdom and Courage, the American People will win perhaps the most important case in history, and our Electoral Process will be respected again!" he tweeted Friday afternoon.

Still, some of the top state Republican prosecutors who urged the court to get involved acknowledged that the effort was a long-shot and sought to distance themselves from Trump's allegations of fraud. North Dakota's Wayne Stenehjem, among the attorneys general supporting the case, said North Dakota is not alleging voter fraud in the four states at issue.

"We're careful on that," said Stenehjem, who noted that his office has received thousands of calls and emails from constituents asking the state to support the suit. "But it's worth it for the Supreme Court to weigh in and settle it once and for all," he said.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said his office staff received two death threats Thursday after he signed onto the brief supporting the case.

The lawsuit has also divided officials in some states.

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox supported Texas' case, even though he said the suit was "belated" and its chances "are slim at best." Fox said the case raised "important constitutional questions about the separation of powers and the integrity of mail-in ballots in those defendant states."

But Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont., urged the court to reject the case. He said the fact that Texas is not suing Montana, which Trump won, even though the state similarly used mail-in ballots underscores that "this action is less about election integrity than it is about attempting to overturn the will of the electorate."

The litigation rankled Democratic attorneys general. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, co-chairwoman of the Democratic Attorneys General Association, called the attempt to overturn votes "unconscionable." Support among other leading lawyers was disturbing, said Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, who's also co-chairman of the Democratic attorneys general group.

"I do think that these individuals are kowtowing to a president who has implemented some level of control and authority over the duly elected attorneys general in their states in a way that is unfortunate," he said.

Trump and his allies have pointed to his lead on election night to contest the later returns that turned the outcome in Biden's favor.

Polls had shown that Democratic voters were more likely to cast ballots by mail to avoid exposure to the coronavirus, and most states don't count those ballots until Election Day or after polling centers close. Republicans were more likely to vote in person, and those ballots are quickly tabulated on Election Day.

COURT HEARING

Separately, the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear arguments over the weekend on Trump's state lawsuit seeking to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots and overturn his loss to Biden in the battleground state.

The court's decision to take the case, and to hear arguments today, came hours after a lower court judge ruled against Trump and said there was nothing illegal about the election or subsequent recount in the state's two largest counties.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court previously refused to hear Trump's state case before it went through the lower courts. A majority of justices have also openly questioned whether disqualifying the ballots, as Trump wants, would be appropriate.

But Trump is now getting a chance to argue the merits of the case before the court controlled 4-3 by conservatives.

He saw a total defeat in a lower court Friday, with Reserve Judge Stephen Simanek ruling against the arguments Trump made challenging ballots in the state's two largest counties, saying the election was properly administered and that there was no wrongdoing as the president alleged.

"The bottom line here is that the court should do everything to ensure that the will of the voters prevail," the judge said.

Trump quickly appealed the ruling. Trump's attorneys asked for a ruling no later than Jan. 6 when Congress meets to approve the Electoral College votes. Trump contends that is the "real deadline" for judicial action to overturn Wisconsin's electoral votes.

Trump's attorney said in the request that the campaign is asking his electors to cast their ballots for Trump on Monday and send them to Congress so, if a court intervenes in the meantime, the Trump votes would be counted instead of Biden.

A Biden campaign spokesman in Wisconsin had no immediate comment.

