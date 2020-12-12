Tools & Toys: Sprout Pencils and OnePlus Buds Z

Sprout Pencils

What's to love: A pencil that can turn back into a tree.

What's it do: The pencils are made of sustainable wood, graphite and clay with a capsule made of plant material at the end that contains non-GMO seeds. When the pencil becomes a stub, plant the capsule end in soil and follow the directions. Soon a plant will grow. The pencils are available with 10 different seeds that grow into vegetables, flowers, herbs or, the newest pencil, a spruce tree. Pencils come in packs of various sizes. A pack of five sells for $11.80. To find out more, visit sproutworld.com.

OnePlus Buds Z

What's to love: Wireless earbuds that when fully charged play for 20 hours and only cost $49.99.

What does it do: The earbuds are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers and Dolby Atmos technology to enhance sound. They are sweat and water resistant and have a quick switch function allowing the user to press the touch panel on either earbud to switch back and forth between the last two paired devices. The earbuds come with a charging case, three different sizes of silicone ear tips for a comfortable fit and a charging cable. Find out more at oneplus.com.