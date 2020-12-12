Trump financial inquiry continues

State prosecutors in Manhattan have interviewed several employees of President Donald Trump's bank and insurance broker in recent weeks, according to people with knowledge of the matter, escalating an investigation into the president.

The interviews with people who work for the lender, Deutsche Bank, and the insurance brokerage, Aon, are the latest indication that once Trump leaves office, he faces the potential threat of criminal charges that would be beyond the reach of federal pardons.

It remains unclear whether the office of the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., will ultimately file charges. The prosecutors have been fighting in court for more than a year to obtain Trump's personal and corporate tax returns, which they have called central to their investigation. The issue now rests with the Supreme Court.

But lately, Vance's office has stepped up its efforts, issuing new subpoenas and questioning witnesses, including some before a grand jury, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who requested anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the investigation.

When Trump returns to private life in January, he will lose the protection from criminal prosecution that his office has afforded him. While Trump has claimed that he has the power to pardon himself, that authority applies only to federal crimes, and not to state or local investigations like the one being conducted by Vance's office.

Trump, who has maintained that he did nothing improper, has railed against the inquiry, calling it a politically motivated "witch hunt."

The investigation by Vance, a Democrat, has focused on Trump's conduct as a private business owner and whether he or employees at his family business, the Trump Organization, committed financial crimes. It is the only known criminal inquiry into the president.

Employees of Deutsche Bank and Aon, two corporate giants, could be important witnesses. As two of Trump's oldest allies, they might offer investigators a rich vein of information about the Trump Organization.

There is no indication that either company is suspected of wrongdoing.

Because grand jury rules require secrecy, prosecutors have disclosed little about the focus of the inquiry and nothing about what investigative steps they have taken. But earlier this year, they suggested in court papers that they were examining possible insurance, tax and bank-related fraud in the president's corporate dealings.

In recent weeks, Vance's prosecutors questioned two Deutsche Bank employees about the bank's procedures for making lending decisions, according to a person familiar with the interviews. The employees were experts in the bank's underwriting process, not bankers who worked with the Trump Organization, the person said.

While the focus of those interviews was not on the relationship with Trump, bank officials expect Vance's office to summon them for additional rounds of more specific questions in the near future, the person said.

Glimpses into the investigation have come in court records during the legal battle over a subpoena for eight years of Trump's personal and corporate tax returns and other financial records.

A month after Vance's office demanded the documents from the president's accounting firm, Mazars USA, in August 2019, Trump sued to block compliance with the subpoena. The case has made its way through the federal courts and is now in front of the Supreme Court for the second time.

Danny Frost, a spokesman for Vance, declined to comment on recent moves in the investigation. Alan Garten, the Trump Organization's general counsel, declined to comment, but recently said the company's practices complied with the law and called the investigation a "fishing expedition."

Aon confirmed that the company had received a subpoena for documents from the district attorney's office but declined to comment on the interviews with prosecutors. "As is our policy, we intend to cooperate with all regulatory bodies, including providing copies of all documents requested by those bodies," a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

Deutsche Bank, Trump's primary lender since the late 1990s, received a subpoena last year from the district attorney and has said it is cooperating with the inquiry.

In court papers, the prosecutors have cited public reports of Trump's business dealings as legal justification for their inquiry, including a newspaper report that concluded that the president may have inflated his net worth and the value of his properties to lenders and insurers.