U.S. wholesale prices inch up 0.1%

A shopper passes a display of meat in a Colorado store in May. U.S. wholesale prices rose slightly in November, indicating limited pricing power as the pandemic continues to weigh on the economy. (AP/David Zalubowski)

WASHINGTON -- U.S. wholesale prices edged up just 0.1% in November with the economic disruption from the pandemic continuing to suppress demand and keeping inflation at extremely low levels.

The increase in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, followed bigger gains of 0.3% in October and 0.4% in September, the Labor Department reported Friday.

But even with those gains, wholesale prices are up just 0.8% from a year ago, far below the Federal Reserve's target for annual price increases of 2%. The government reported Thursday that consumer prices edged up 0.2% in November with prices up 1.2% over the past year.

"The trend in inflation in the near term is likely to be subdued given ample excess capacity and renewed pressure on demand from new restrictions to contain a resurgence of covid-19 outbreaks," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

The Labor Department said the cost of food was up 0.5% after a 2.4% gain in October. Energy costs rose 1.2% after a 0.8% tick higher in November.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, showed a 0.1% rise in November and an increase of 1.4% over the past 12 months. Almost half of the gain in the cost of goods was due to higher energy prices, particularly diesel fuel, the report said.

The figures demonstrate the difficulties producers face in passing along higher raw materials costs against a backdrop of elevated unemployment and supply chain challenges. A government report on Thursday showed consumer prices in November compared with a year earlier remained subdued.

Producer prices excluding food, energy, and trade services -- a measure preferred by economists because it strips out the most volatile components -- also rose 0.1% in November from a month earlier after a 0.2% gain in October. Compared with a year earlier, those costs climbed 0.9%.

The index for final demand services was unchanged, snapping a six-month string of gains, after a 0.2% increase in October. The gauge of transportation and warehousing costs declined last month, while prices of outpatient care increased 0.4%.

The Fed, which will meet next week, has kept interest rates at record low levels in an effort to help lift the country out of the pandemic-induced recession. Analysts believe the central bank could keep its key policy rate near zero for the next two years.

"Inflation remains in check and high frequency data suggests that households are still hesitant to spend at pre-virus levels, signalling that price dynamics will continue to undershoot the Fed's 2% target in the near-term," said Mahir Rasheed, an economist with Oxford Economics.

Information for this article was contributed by Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press and by Henry Ren of Bloomberg News.