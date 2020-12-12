Utah State opts out of final 2020 game

Stadium's Brett McMurphy reported Friday that Utah State's football players have opted out of today's regular-season finale against Colorado State following comments made by the school's president.

According to the report, Utah State President Noelle Cockett expressed "her concerns about interim Head Coach Frank Maile's religious and cultural background."

Maile is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Cockett's comments Tuesday on a Zoom call to discuss Maile as a candidate for the program's head coaching role left Utah State players "dumbfounded," according to the report. An Aggies player issued an anonymous survey to teammates in which nearly 75% of the team responded, saying they felt the university president had displayed religious bias toward Maile.

In a players-only meeting Friday, the team voted unanimously to opt out of today's game against Colorado State, and issued a statement to Stadium.

"The Utah State football players have decided to opt out of our game against Colorado State due to ongoing inequality and prejudicial issues between the players, coaches, and the USU administration," read part of the statement.

Blake Anderson's resignation from Arkansas State was announced Thursday afternoon, but official word of his hiring at his next head coaching stop, widely reported to be at Utah State, has yet to come.

"We want our message to be clear that this has nothing to do with the hiring of Coach Blake Anderson, the recently-named head coach of the program," the Utah State team statement concluded. "We are sure he is an excellent coach; we look forward to meeting him and his staff. We are highlighting the ongoing problems of inequality and want to create a better future for the community of Logan and Utah State University."