Vaccine gets FDA green light as U.S. deaths near 300,000

WASHINGTON -- The Food and Drug Administration late Friday gave emergency-use authorization to the nation's first coronavirus vaccine, opening what scientists hope will be a critical counteroffensive against a pathogen that has killed almost 300,000 Americans.

The historic authorization of the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, just 336 days after the genetic blueprint of a novel coronavirus was posted online by Chinese scientists, sets in motion a highly choreographed and complex distribution process aimed at speeding vaccines throughout the United States to curb the pandemic.

The FDA action took place after White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday told the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration to submit his resignation if the agency did not clear the nation's first coronavirus vaccine by day's end, according to people familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The reported threat was made on the same day that President Donald Trump tweeted that the FDA is "a big, old, slow turtle" in its handling of vaccines, while exhorting Commissioner Stephen Hahn to "get the dam vaccines out NOW." He added: "Stop playing games and start saving lives!!!"

A White House official declined to comment, saying "we don't comment on private conversations, but the Chief regularly requests updates on progress toward a vaccine."

"This is an untrue representation of the phone call with the Chief of Staff," Hahn said in a statement. "The FDA was encouraged to continue working expeditiously on Pfizer-BioNTech's [emergency use authorization] request. FDA is committed to issuing this authorization quickly, as we noted in our statement this morning."

The two-shot vaccine, which has been shown to be 95% effective in randomized trials involving tens of thousands of people, already has been cleared by Britain, Canada, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

The U.S. set a record for covid-19 deaths Thursday for the second day in a row, surpassing 3,300. The death tally for Friday was 2,950, only slightly lower, raising the U.S. death toll to nearly 295,000.

About 3 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are expected in the first shipments around the country, according to officials with Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration's vaccine development program. A similar amount is to be held in reserve for those recipients' second dose.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee is poised to recommend who's first in line. Expected to follow health workers and nursing homes are other essential workers, older adults and people at high risk because of other health problems. U.S. authorities don't expect enough for the general population before spring, and that's assuming there are no manufacturing glitches.

"We would need at least until March, April, to have an impact on the pandemic," said Dr. Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech. But he predicted that protecting the most vulnerable could start putting a dent in the number of hospitalizations and deaths sooner.

An FDA statement issued earlier Friday said the FDA had informed Pfizer that it would "rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization" after Thursday's endorsement of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by an agency advisory committee.

The statement was signed by Hahn and Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, which reviews vaccines. The officials said the FDA has notified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed, "so they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution."

An FDA advisory committee reviewed the vaccine for more than eight hours Thursday and voted overwhelmingly in favor of using it in people age 16 and older.

100 MILLION MORE DOSES

Moderna Inc. said the U.S. government exercised its option to buy 100 million additional doses of the company's coronavirus vaccine candidate, doubling the amount of the shot it initially committed to purchase and easing concern that the U.S. could be left with a vaccine shortfall.

Moderna said Friday that the order, worth $1.65 billion, would be delivered during the second quarter of 2021. The Cambridge, Mass., drugmaker will be able to provide a continuous supply of vaccine doses through the end of June, according to the U.S. government.

Worry emerged this week that the U.S. might not have sufficient supply of vaccines after reports that the government had passed on an offer from Pfizer Inc. for more of the shot it developed with BioNTech.

U.S. officials have said they have confidence the government will be able to meet nationwide demand, having secured supply agreements for six experimental candidates.

As part of Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. has the option to buy another 300 million doses from Moderna at a fixed price of $16.50 per shot, the company said. The experimental messenger RNA vaccine, which is administered in two doses, is being evaluated by the FDA, and could receive an emergency-use authorization before the end of the month.

"This new federal purchase can give Americans even greater confidence we will have enough supply to vaccinate all Americans who want it by the second quarter of 2021," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical companies Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said Friday that their experimental covid-19 vaccine did not appear to work well in older adults, a significant setback to their late-stage clinical trial that was previously expected to begin in the United States in December.

Instead, the companies said they planned to test a modified version of their vaccine in a smaller trial beginning in February. Rather than compare their candidate with a placebo, they said, it could be tested against a vaccine expected to be authorized by regulators for emergency use soon.

The Sanofi vaccine is one of six that were selected by Operation Warp Speed. The companies negotiated a $2.1 billion agreement with the United States to provide 100 million doses.

The companies said they now expect their vaccine will not be available until the end of next year.

Separately, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday in an announcement that indoor dining at New York City restaurants will be banned again to halt the coronavirus resurgence.

As of Monday, only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed in the city, one of the world's great cuisine capitals, the governor said at a news conference in Albany.

The Democrat had been hinting at a clampdown on indoor dining for a week, saying he was waiting to see if hospitalization rates stabilized. They have not. Nearly 1,700 patients are now hospitalized in the city with covid-19 infections, triple the number a month ago.

Cuomo said that despite the economic pain to the city's roughly 24,000 restaurants and their legions of workers, he needed to act.

"In New York City, you put the CDC caution on indoor dining together with the rate of transmission and the density and the crowding, that is a bad situation," he said, adding that the shutdown will be evaluated again after two weeks.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he supported Cuomo's decision.

"This is painful. So many restaurants are struggling. But we can't allow this virus to reassert itself in our city," the Democratic mayor said on Twitter.

