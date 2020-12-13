15 seniors go through ceremony

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fifteen University of Arkansas players went through a senior tribute about 20 minutes prior to kickoff of the Razorbacks' 52-3 loss to No. 1 Alabama, though it did not include the normal participation of parents and family.

The Razorbacks made it special by displaying video tributes filmed by family members for the occasion. The encouraging words were played on the two big video boards while the seniors made their way from the tunnel to midfield to embrace Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek and Coach Sam Pittman, and receive a commemorative football.

The group consisted of active and inactive players, in alphabetical order: Kirby Adcock, Ty Clary, Myron Cunningham, HT Fountain, Feleipe Franks, Eli Hale, Hayden Henry, Xavier Kelly, Blake Kern, Jack Lindsey, Jonathan Marshall, Grant Morgan, Tyson Morris, A.J. Reed and De'Vion Warren.

Pittman said a number of seniors would return for an extra season based on the NCAA allowing for another year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, that number has not yet been determined.

Notable seniors who did not go through the ceremony were Dorian Gerald, Deon Edwards, TJ Hammonds, Sam Loy and Micahh Smith. The opt-out seniors this season were Rakeem Boyd, Jerry Jacobs and Chibueze Nwanna.

KJ out

One week after compiling the best game of his young career, quarterback KJ Jefferson suffered an injury against the nation's No. 1 team for the second season in a row.

Jefferson had his left knee caught up in the pile and torqued as he fumbled and fell to the grass on a run up the middle late in the third quarter. Jefferson stayed down for a minute as head athletic trainer Dave Polanski performed a knee stability test, and he needed help coming off the field. He was escorted into the locker room a short time later.

Coach Sam Pittman provided a brief update on Jefferson after the loss, which was finished by starter Feleipe Franks, who had been rotating with Jefferson.

"KJ, I was just in the locker room," Pittman said. "I don't know exactly. It's something to do with his knee, but I don't know how bad it is or if it's not at all.

"Obviously there's something there, whether it be some type of strain or not, I'm not positive. He's going to get an MRI and we'll figure it out."

Last season, Jefferson suffered a shoulder injury in a 52-20 loss at No. 1 LSU in his first career start Nov. 23.

The redshirt freshman completed 18 of 33 passes for 274 yards and 3 touchdowns last week at Missouri.

Personnel report

Senior Ty Clary started at center for the second time this season in place of sophomore Ricky Stromberg, who did not suit up. Stromberg suffered a concussion in practice last week.

Clary, the first-team center most of 2018-19, made his team-high 34th career start, one ahead of Feleipe Franks' 33 starts.

Senior Grant Morgan, who suffered a knee injury last week, did not suit up as expected. Senior Hayden Henry made the start at middle linebacker in his place.

Freshman cornerback Nick Turner made his first career start, taking over for Hudson Clark, and had seven tackles.

LaDarrius Bishop started at nickel back for Greg Brooks and also made seven tackles. Brooks, who had started 21 consecutive games, played sparingly in the second half.

Other notables who did not dress out were tackle Noah Gatlin, tight end Hudson Henry, defensive end Julius Coates, safety Myles Slusher, defensive lineman David Porter and cornerback Devin Bush.

Defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols carried the Arkansas flag and Jake Yurachek had the U.S. flag for the Razorbacks' entrance.

Honoring Warren

Sophomore receiver Treylon Burks paid tribute to an injured mate in the regular-season finale.

Burks, who is normally in No. 16, donned the No. 10 jersey worn this season by senior De'Vion Warren, who suffered a torn knee ligament in the Razorbacks' road game at Florida.

Burks finished with two catches for 16 yards and also threw a fourth-quarter interception.

Unhappy returns

DeVonta Smith got the Tide rolling toward 49 consecutive points with an 84-yard punt return that put Alabama ahead 10-3.

It was the first punt returned for a touchdown against Arkansas since the infamous fake fair catch play by North Texas' Keegan Brewer in the Mean Green's 44-17 victory in 2018.

Grovey misses game

Quinn Grovey, the former Arkansas quarterback who works as a color analyst for UA radio broadcasts, wasn't at his usual spot at the stadium alongside play-by-play man Chuck Barrett.

Grovey said on the pregame show that he has tested positive for covid-19, is feeling fine and stayed home in quarantine.

In a Twitter post Grovey thanked everyone who has reached out to him and said he hated missing the game.

"It's my first missed game in 24 years," Grovey tweeted. "Thank you to all my friends, family and Hog Nation for the support!"

Geno Bell, a former Arkansas defensive lineman who is normally the sideline reporter, worked as the color analyst.

Grovey came onto the broadcast a few times from home to provide his thoughts.

Lost Gold

Alabama radio play-by-play man Eli Gold also missed the game because he is quarantining after testing positive for covid-19. Gold had called 409 consecutive games.

Chris Stewart filled in for Gold on Alabama's broadcast with former Tide quarter John Parker Wilson, but their broadcast was done remotely from Bryant-Denny Stadium because Gold's positive test put the rest of the crew in quarantine.

Henry hits Mac

A 43-yard interception return by Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon midway through the third quarter was nullified when linebacker Hayden Henry was called for targeting Alabama quarterback Mac Jones after he released the pass.

Henry, who started in place of injured middle linebacker Grant Morgan, will have to miss the first half of Arkansas' next game, presumably a bowl game.

New kicker

Sophomore Matthew Phillips took over placekicking duties for Arkansas and hit a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter on his first career attempt Saturday, which tied the score 3-3.

Parker replaced A.J. Reed, who has struggled with consistency. In Arkansas' 50-48 loss at Missouri last week, Reed missed an extra point and had another attempt blocked.

Make it 79

DeVonta Smith's punt return was the 79th touchdown Alabama has scored on special teams or defense since 2007, Nick Saban's first season with the Tide.

In that span, Alabama has 47 touchdowns on defense (35 interception returns and 12 fumble returns) and 32 on special teams (19 punt returns, 6 kickoff returns and 7 blocked punt returns).

The Tide have scored five non-offensive touchdowns in the past five games vs. Arkansas. In addition to Smith's touchdown, Trevon Diggs returned an interception 84 yards last season; Shyheim Carter returned an interception 44 yards in 2018; and in 2016 Tim Williams had a 23-yard fumble return and Minkah Fitzpatrick had a 100-yard interception return.

Alabama has scored eight non-offensive touchdowns against Arkansas during Saban's tenure.