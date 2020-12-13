3 to 5 inches of snow possible in NWA

Widespread light to moderate snow is forecast to spread across the region Today. Snowfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches will be possible in far northwest Arkansas, with locally higher amounts in the higher terrain areas. Photo courtesy the National Weather Service.

Portions of Northwest Arkansas, including Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties are under a winter storm warning until midnight tonight.

Heavy snow bands are expected to move into Northwest Arkansas by late morning, and three to five inches of snow is possible across the area and in higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow will begin to taper off around mid to late evening in Northwest Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service.

With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, roads are expected to become slick and hazardous, according to the service.

A secondary system will shift towards the Northwest Arkansas area on Tuesday, bringing with it a cold front and the possibility of more snow, according to the National Weather Service.