POLICE BEAT: ATF officers make felony gun arrest

ATF officers make felony gun arrest

Officers with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested Louis Rockefeller, 24, son of late Lt. Gov. Win Rockefeller, on a firearms charge Thursday morning, according to an arrest report.

Rockefeller was arrested at 11:55 a.m. near MacArthur Drive and Kelly Crossing in Pulaski County on a felony transfer of a machine gun charge, the report said. He was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he remained Saturday evening.

Rockefeller works at Aaron's Gun Cabinet near the arrest location, according to the report.

Home-invasion suspect charged

Little Rock police arrested Cornelius Dillard, 42, Saturday morning after seeing him walk away from a vehicle that had been stolen during a home invasion, according to an arrest report.

Officers reported seeing Dillard standing beside the vehicle at 1309 W. 19th St. about 9:30 a.m. and walking away as officers approached.

The victim of a residential burglary identified Dillard as a suspect in that case, according to the report.

Dillard was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail Saturday night, charged with felony aggravated residential burglary and felony theft of property.

Little Rock driver accused of ramming vehicle

Jason Caldwell, 47, of Little Rock was taken into custody at his home Saturday and accused of ramming his vehicle several times into another vehicle early that morning, according to an arrest report.

The victim told police he and Caldwell were traveling on Chenal Parkway in west Little Rock when the incident occurred, the report said. The victim recorded the license plate number of the vehicle and gave it to police, the report said.

Officers arrested Caldwell at his home at 5408 Chevaux Court at 3:45 a.m., according to the report.

Caldwell was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail, charged with felony aggravated assault.