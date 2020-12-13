Ball bounces right for Cross, Fordyce

Fordyce fans knew coming into the Class 3A state championship game that Ja'Quez Cross could run and catch the ball.

Cross displayed a new skill Saturday on his way to being named the game's most valuable player: The ability to dribble the ball on the artificial turf of War Memorial Stadium while running full speed.

Cross (17 rushes, 228 yards) scored on a 41-yard run in the first quarter of Fordyce's 35-32 victory over Des Arc, and he added a 55-yard run with 5:56 to play in the third quarter.

Then, after Des Arc had closed to within 28-20 at the end of the third quarter, Cross tried out his basketball move.

Fordyce faced third and 6 at the Des Arc 46 when quarterback Jahiem Brown handed the ball to Cross on a counter play.

Cross quickly turned up field and had more than enough for a first down when Des Arc's Devonte Holmes punched the ball out of the running back's hand at the Des Arc 20.

The ball hit the turf and bounced right back into Cross' hands at the 18, and there was nothing by green turf in front of the Fordyce back.

"What I had to do was wait for it to bounce, and I was good," Cross said. "I put it up to brace for the hit, and he hit it in the perfect spot. Thank God I got to get back on it and get it into the end zone.

"That was kinda luck, yes sir. That's a great feeling."

Fordyce Coach Tim Rodgers said he tells his teams it's better to be lucky than good.

Cross was both, finishing with the 10th-highest rushing total in an Arkansas championship football game, and magically recovering a fumble while never losing stride.

"I've lost a few games in my career that I thought I had won because we turned the ball over and stuff," Rodgers said. "That kind of popped into my mind, and it popped right back up in his hands and he scored.

"Ja'Quez is a great athlete. He just makes plays. Sometimes, I want him to make it my way, but I'll take it right there. We all the time tell him two hands, two hands.

"Seriously, I thank the Lord that it popped back up. I'll give the Lord a lot of credit for things. I don't know why things happen sometimes. He popped that up at the right time and right place, and I'm glad he scored."

Cross, who is committed to play football for Purdue next fall, came into the game with 872 yards rushing and 751 receiving yards.

He was credited with runs of 26 yards, and then 18 more, on one play after picking up the fumble for the score with 10:28 to play in the fourth quarter.

The touchdown turned out to be the winning points as Fordyce won its second consecutive state championship.

"Man, it was mixed emotions," said Cross, who also had 12 unassisted tackles at strong safety. "I'm happy, but at the same time, I feel bad for myself, because I'm like, I don't usually make simple mistakes like that.

"I'm grateful that the ball came back my way and I got to get it into the end zone."