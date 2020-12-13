Bankruptcy Watch

ALEXANDER Brianna Paige Crabtree (aka Brianna Oldham), 6911 Anderson St., Dec. 7, 2020, Chapter 7.
ANTOINE Fadie Gentry, P.O. Box 112, Dec. 3, 2020, Chapter 13.
BARLING Rollie and Gaylorn Morris, 1300 Strozier Lane, No. 76, Dec. 3, 2020, Chapter 7.
BAUXITE James Edward Nowlin, 15726 Childres Road, Dec. 8, 2020, Chapter 13.
BEEBE Alma Sue Ward, 503 Rhode Island, Dec. 4, 2020, Chapter 13.
Michael Paul Bajorek, 708 W. College, Dec. 4, 2020, Chapter 13.
BELLA VISTA Devon Lynn Courtney, 1241 Nedway Lane, and James Tate Courtney (dba Majestic Transportation NWA, LLC), 2 Ridgwell Lane, Dec. 3, 2020, Chapter 13.
Joshua Corey Carter (aka Josh Carter), 5 Bromwich Lane, Dec. 8, 2020, Chapter 7.
BENTON James Daniel Squires, 4067 Hurricane Shores Drive, Dec. 8, 2020, Chapter 13.
Robin Parker, 412 Marion St., Dec. 7, 2020, Chapter 7.
BENTONVILLE Patrick Charles and Jennifer Marie Figone, 801 S.E. Hummingbird Lane, Apt. 11, Bldg. 5, Dec. 8, 2020, Chapter 7.
Shona Palmer (dba Shona Palmer, PHD, LLC, Shona Palmer, PHD, PA), 1520 Whipporwill Lane, Dec. 7, 2020, Chapter 7.
Tina L. Hall, 3909 S.W. Gibson Ave., Dec. 8, 2020, Chapter 13.
BERRYVILLE Stephanie Olivia Moody (fka Stephanie Olivia Olson), 712 Circle Drive, Dec. 3, 2020, Chapter 7.
BISMARCK Robert and Linda Korter, P.O. Box 184, Dec. 4, 2020, Chapter 7.
BRINKLEY Eddie O. Burnett, P.O. Box 960, Dec. 7, 2020, Chapter 7.
CARAWAY Bonnie Henard, 2133 County Road 876, Dec. 7, 2020, Chapter 7.
CHARLESTON Pam and Wayne Looney, 2053 N. Ark. 217, Dec. 8, 2020, Chapter 13.
CHEROKEE VILLAGE Tyler Grimes, 68 W. Lakeshore, Dec. 2, 2020, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Sara Anne Parsley, 1060 Gingko Lane, Dec. 7, 2020, Chapter 7.
CROSSETT Bestre Foster Jr., 106 Woodberry, Dec. 8, 2020, Chapter 13.
DOVER Wesley K. Bradley, 192 Hatley Lane, Dec. 8, 2020, Chapter 7.
EL DORADO Derick Allen Watts, 3118 Whitten St., Dec. 8, 2020, Chapter 13.
Leslie Ann Wood, 8198 Lisbon Road, Dec. 2, 2020, Chapter 7.
EUDORA Nora J. Horton, 1579 Carroll Hill Road, Dec. 2, 2020, Chapter 13.
FAIRFIELD BAY Matthew and Shannah Gothard, 601 Dave Creek Pkwy., No. 73, Dec. 7, 2020, Chapter 13.
FARMINGTON Sara Cathryn Ferraro, 261 Ecology Drive, Dec. 3, 2020, Chapter 7.
FAYETTEVILLE Ashley Robyn Telford, 4844 W. Croft Drive, Dec. 3, 2020, Chapter 7.
Paul G. Newton (dba Figmeister Studios), 1690 N. Porter Road, Dec. 3, 2020, Chapter 7.
Willie Lee and Ashley B. Clark Jr., 2650 E. Kantz Drive, Dec. 6, 2020, Chapter 7.
FORREST CITY Timothy David and Crystal Bolden Jones, 2080 County Road 311, Dec. 8, 2020, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Jerry Brent and Stephanie Denise McQuiston (fka Stephanie Sapp, Stephanie Ortiz, Stephanie Horton, Stephanie Ferguson), 3409 Meandering Court, Dec. 4, 2020, Chapter 13.
Linda Paige Chanthaboune, 2315 N. 57th Lane, Dec. 2, 2020, Chapter 7.
Nicholas G. and Sara A. Harrison, 1813 Harvard Ave., Dec. 3, 2020, Chapter 13.
Steven D. Phelan, 2805 N. I St., Dec. 4, 2020, Chapter 7.
GREENBRIER Michael Dean and Carlene Moore, 585 Ark. 225 East, Dec. 6, 2020, Chapter 7.
GREENWAY Denise R. and Bobby D. Featherston (aka Denise Kilbreath), 710 County Road 542, Dec. 7, 2020, Chapter 7.
HAZEN Nickey A. McGee, P.O. Box 237, Dec. 7, 2020, Chapter 13.
HELENA-WEST HELENA Debbie Barrow-Hicks, 112 Caney Creek, Dec. 4, 2020, Chapter 7.
HENSLEY Melissa G. Hill (fka Melissa Hill-Harrison), 5413 Woodson Lateral Road, Dec. 3, 2020, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Alexandra Hanni Bianca Cable, 201 Don Noble Trail, Dec. 3, 2020, Chapter 13.
IMBODEN Gary and Deanna Adams, 324 Squirrel Road, Dec. 3, 2020, Chapter 7.
JACKSONVILLE Ashley Denice (fka Ashley Smith, Ashley Green), 112 Karen Cove, Dec. 4, 2020, Chapter 13.
Gary Dean Easterling, 100 Military Road, Dec. 4, 2020, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Taylor Holt, 2101 Bridger Road, Lot 58, Dec. 7, 2020, Chapter 13.
LAKE CITY James Dean and Crystal Dawn Shomaker (aka Crystal Hall), 202 Main St., Dec. 4, 2020, Chapter 13.
LAVACA Billy Joshua Wibbing, 1418 Joey Circle, Dec. 8, 2020, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Amber Woods, 8 Olympia Court, Apt. 204, Dec. 7, 2020, Chapter 7.
Dunta L. Scott, 1801 Champlin Drive, Apt. 609, Dec. 2, 2020, Chapter 13.
Janee Jones-Lankford, 1910 Romine Road, Dec. 4, 2020, Chapter 7.
Juantez and Brenda Lee, 4209 Boyd St., Dec. 2, 2020, Chapter 13.
Kimberly Ann Finley, 1701 W. Park Drive, Apt. 143, Dec. 3, 2020, Chapter 7.
Laporsha Marie Thompson, 1907 Sanford Drive, Apt. A, Dec. 4, 2020, Chapter 13.
Shantana N. Hall (aka Nicola Thomas), 9114 Tanya Drive, Apt. B, Dec. 3, 2020, Chapter 13.
Thomas Atwell Geaslin, 3414 W. 11th St., Dec. 7, 2020, Chapter 7.
Tranasia S. Gould (fka Tranasia Henderson, Tranasia Gould), P.O. Box 26492, Dec. 4, 2020, Chapter 13.
Wanda L. Smalley, 6900 Cantrell Road, Apt. P106, Dec. 7, 2020, Chapter 7.
LONOKE Joseph Russell (aka Joey Russell), 317 W. Front St., Dec. 3, 2020, Chapter 13.
MALVERN William L. Morris, 655 Tobacco Lane, Dec. 7, 2020, Chapter 7.
MENA Kala LaRae and Dakota James Lynn Strother (fka Kala LaRae Allen), 107 County Road 49 West, Dec. 4, 2020, Chapter 7.
Kelly Sue Carter, 1210 Oak Grove Ave., Dec. 2, 2020, Chapter 7.
NEWARK Billy Taylor, 520 Self Lane, Dec. 3, 2020, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK April McMillin, 39 Apple Tree Circle, Dec. 4, 2020, Chapter 7.
Donald Green, 12049 Paul Eells Drive, Apt. 101, Dec. 2, 2020, Chapter 13.
Shakira McBride, 5707 Sonora Drive Apt. B, Dec. 3, 2020, Chapter 7.
OSCEOLA Blanche Jefferson (aka Blanchie Jefferson), 393 S. Elm St., Dec. 8, 2020, Chapter 7.
PARAGOULD Toni Carol Crabtree, 2501 Barnhill Road, Dec. 8, 2020, Chapter 7.
PENCIL BLUFF Anthony James Bradley, 37 McGuire Lane, Dec. 4, 2020, Chapter 7.
PERRYVILLE Terri Diane Marcum, 918 Ezell St., Dec. 2, 2020, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Aaron Thomas and Annie Ryan Hill (fka Annie Bates, Annie Windom), 4103 W. 13th Ave., Dec. 7, 2020, Chapter 13.
Jonathan Wendell Stokes, 2106 Mt. Vernon Court, Dec. 4, 2020, Chapter 13.
Joseph Edgar Hayes, 3801 Mallard Drive, Dec. 2, 2020, Chapter 13.
PLEASANT PLAINS Debra Roberson, 399 Wish St., Dec. 7, 2020, Chapter 7.
POCAHONTAS Bret Aron and Polly Anne Harris, 2414 Dalton St., Dec. 8, 2020, Chapter 7.
Kerry and Jennifer Crismon, 1889 Meadowlark Lane, Dec. 7, 2020, Chapter 13.
RUSSELLVILLE Joy Giese, 112 Mooncrest Way, Dec. 8, 2020, Chapter 13.
SEARCY Megan Conway (aka Megan Lee), 1920 W. Arch Ave., Dec. 2, 2020, Chapter 7.
Randall Wayne and Dana Melissa McMahan, 260 Oak Forrest Road, Dec. 4, 2020, Chapter 13.
SHERIDAN Darwin Lain, 9211 County Road 75, Dec. 3, 2020, Chapter 7.
Nicholas Clay Roberts, 49 Horton Hills, Dec. 7, 2020, Chapter 7.
SHERWOOD Kasey S. Cathey, 500 May St., Dec. 2, 2020, Chapter 7.
Samantha L. Guthrie, 109 May Ave., Dec. 8, 2020, Chapter 7.
SILOAM SPRINGS Maria Delaluz Arguelles (aka Maria Zamarripa, Maria Zamarripa Arguelles), P.O. Box 393, Dec. 4, 2020, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Jarred W. and Terri Lynn Brandenburg, 21253 Stone Road, Dec. 2, 2020, Chapter 7.
Paula Alonzo and Jose Nieves, 312 Michael St., Dec. 2, 2020, Chapter 7.
STUTTGART Doris Austin (fka Doris Johnson), 1710 N. Spring, Dec. 2, 2020, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA Jeffery and Julie Burroughs, 5506 Shadowood Drive, Dec. 3, 2020, Chapter 13.
TRUMANN Jordan A. and Hollie M. Looney (dba Jordan Looney Farms, LLC, Looney Parcel & Rentals, LLC), 27124 Parrish Road, Dec. 8, 2020, Chapter 12.
VAN BUREN Jerry and Donna Cervantes, 914 N. 24th St., Dec. 7, 2020, Chapter 7.
VIOLA Dylan J. Holstine, 134 Timbercrest Road, Dec. 2, 2020, Chapter 7.
WARD Amber Lynn Thurman, 332 Pintar Lane, Dec. 7, 2020, Chapter 13.
WARREN Manesha Chontolle Hilton, 110 Lincoln St., Dec. 7, 2020, Chapter 13.
WHITE HALL Gregory Lynn and Janice Etherly, 3401 Jewell Road, Dec. 8, 2020, Chapter 13.
Kelli Lynne Clement, 503 Green Oak Lane, Dec. 4, 2020, Chapter 7.
WILMOT Quanisha S. Wooden, P.O. Box 456, Dec. 4, 2020, Chapter 13.