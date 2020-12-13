Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Nabholtz Construction Corp., 9701 White Oak Crossing, North Little Rock, $27,000,000.

Robert Brosius, 6 Remington Cove, Little Rock, $750,000.

Hart Construction, LLC, 8924 Kanis Road, Little Rock, $715,000.

Corco Construction, 3401 Springhill Drive, North Little Rock, $453,000.

Raphael Miranda, 4819 Baseline Road, Little Rock, $350,000.

D&N Construction, LLC, 11500 Maybelline Road, North Little Rock, $340,000.

Eco Construction, Inc., 4261 Stockton Drive, North Little Rock, $280,000.

Baldwin & Shell Construction Co., 10800 Financial Centre Parkway, Little Rock, $275,000.

Eanes Construction, 4501 Burrow Drive, North Little Rock, $200,000.

BCI National Inc., 416 S. University Ave., Little Rock, $79,000.

Doyne Construction Co., Inc., 425 W. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, $75,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Jacob White Construction Co., 5423 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock, $775,000.

Elite Home Design, 1408 Rockwater Lane, North Little Rock, $600,000.

Hines Home, LLC, 1704 N. Harrison St., Little Rock, $550,000.

H.A. Custom Homes, LLC, 81 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $550,000.

E. Ward Construction, Inc., 112 Caurel Circle, Little Rock, $522,000.

Goodnight Construction, LLC, 162 Caurel Circle, Little Rock, $438,000.

McCollough Homes LR, LLC, 2221 Gaines St., Little Rock, $380,000.

Woodcrest Co., 908 Valley Creek Point, North Little Rock, $335,000.

HRPG Homes, LLC, 102 Belles Fleurs Blvd., Little Rock, $300,000.

E. Ward Construction, Inc., 831 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, $290,000.

Randy James Construction Co., Inc., 102 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $280,000.

E. Ward Construction, Inc., 808 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, $250,000.

Parkinson Building Group Inc., 924 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, $241,000.

McCollough Homes LR, LLC, 8020 Kanis Pines Drive, Little Rock, $180,000.

Graham Smith Const., LLC, 102 Willow Point Drive, Little Rock, $180,000.

McCollough Homes LR, LLC, 8019 Kanis Oaks Drive, Little Rock, $180,000.

Marcos Martinez, 7821 W. 45th St., Little Rock, $160,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 102 Giselle Drive, Little Rock, $138,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 34 Avant Guarde Drive, Little Rock, $135,000.

Shawonda Brown, 7816 W. 37th St., Little Rock, $120,000.

Fox Services, Inc., 12400 Hunters Glen, Little Rock, $100,000.

Sunpro Solar, 10 Serenity Drive, Little Rock, $83,000.