Details murky in Ethiopia massacre

Tesfaalem Germay, 34, an ethnic Tigrayan survivor from Mai-Kadra, Ethiopia, poses for a photograph with his wife Bethlehem, 21, and their twin daughters inside a temporary shelter at Village 8, the transit center near the Lugdi border crossing, eastern Sudan, Nov. 22, 2020. Witnesses say hundreds of civilians were slaughtered in Mai-Kadra, but they disagree about who killed whom. "Anyone they found, they would kill," Germay said of Ethiopian federal and Amhara regional forces. Others say it was Tigrayan forces and their allies who were responsible. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

UMM RAKOUBA, Sudan -- The only thing the survivors can agree on is that hundreds of people were slaughtered in a single Ethiopian town.

Witnesses say security forces and their allies attacked civilians in Mai-Kadra with machetes and knives or strangled them with ropes. The stench of bodies lingered for days during the early chaos of the Ethiopian government's offensive in the defiant Tigray region last month. Several mass graves have been reported.

What happened beginning Nov. 9 in the agricultural town near the Sudanese border has become the most visible atrocity in a war conducted largely in the shadows. But even there, much remains unclear, including who killed whom.

Witnesses in Mai-Kadra told the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and Amnesty International that ethnic Tigrayan forces and allies attacked Amhara -- one of Ethiopia's largest ethnic groups but a minority in Tigray. In Sudan, where nearly 50,000 people have fled, one ethnic Amhara refugee gave The Associated Press a similar account.

But more than a dozen Tigrayan refugees told the AP that it was the other way around: In strikingly similar stories, they said they and others were targeted by Ethiopian federal forces and allied Amhara regional troops.

It's possible that civilians from both ethnicities were targeted in Mai-Kadra, Amnesty now says.

"Anyone they found, they would kill," Tesfaalem Germay, an ethnic Tigrayan who fled to Sudan with his family, said of Ethiopian and Amhara forces. He said he saw hundreds of bodies, making a slicing gesture at his neck and head as he remembered the gashes.

But another refugee, Abebete Refe, told the AP that many ethnic Amhara who stayed behind were massacred by Tigrayan forces.

"Even the government doesn't think we're alive; they thought we all died," he said.

The conflicting accounts are emblematic of a war about which little is truly known since Ethiopian forces entered Tigray on Nov. 4 and sealed off the region from the world, restricting access to journalists and aid workers alike. For weeks, food and other supplies have run low. Last week, Ethiopia's security forces shot at and briefly detained U.N. staffers making the first assessment of how to deliver aid, a senior Ethiopian official said.

Ethiopia's government and the Tigray government have filled the vacuum with propaganda. Each side has seized on the killings in Mai-Kadra to support its cause.

The conflict began after months of friction between the governments, which now regard each other as illegitimate. The Tigray leaders once dominated Ethiopia's ruling coalition, but Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sidelined them when he came to power in 2018.

Long-held tensions over land in western Tigray, where Mai-Kadra is located, between Tigrayans and Amhara have added fuel to the fire.

Amnesty International said it confirmed that at least scores, and likely hundreds, of people were killed in Mai-Kadra, using geolocation to verify video and photographs of the bodies. It also remotely conducted "a limited set of interviews."

But Mai-Kadra "is just the tip of the iceberg," Amnesty researcher Fisseha Tekle said at an event Tuesday as fears grow about atrocities elsewhere in Tigray. "Other credible allegations are emerging ... not only in Mai-Kadra," but also in the nearby town of Humera, the town of Dansha and the Tigray capital, Mekele.

In Mai-Kadra, witnesses told the visiting Ethiopian rights commission that they saw police, militias and members of a Tigray youth group attack Amhara.

"The streets were still lined with bodies yet to be buried" days later, the commission said.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Samy Magdy and Haleluya Hadero of The Associated Press.

Ethiopia Tadaley 32, an ethnic Tigrayan survivor from Mai-Kadra, Ethiopia, prepares a wood fire in front of her shelter at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Nov. 25, 2020. Witnesses say hundreds of civilians were slaughtered in Mai-Kadra, but they disagree about who killed whom. "If you were Tigrayan, immediately you were killed," said Tadaley, a bar owner who said soldiers beat her and her companions as they fled toward Sudan. She arrived three days later, her feet swollen from walking. "Lots of people died on the way," she said. She recalled seeing dozens of bodies. Others say it was ethnic Amhara who were attacked. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Bethlehem, 21, an ethnic Tigrayan survivor from Mai-Kadra, Ethiopia, kisses her daughter’s hand as she cooks for her family inside a temporary shelter at Village 8, the transit center near the Lugdi border crossing, eastern Sudan, Nov. 22, 2020. Witnesses say hundreds of civilians were slaughtered in Mai-Kadra, but they disagree about who killed whom. "Anyone they found, they would kill," said Tesfaalem Germay, Bethlehem’s husband, speaking of Ethiopian federal and Amhara regional forces. He said he saw hundreds of bodies. Others say it was Tigrayan forces and their allies who were responsible. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Samir Beyen, 26, a survivor from Mai-Kadra, Ethiopia, stands inside his shelter at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Nov. 25, 2020. Witnesses say hundreds of civilians were slaughtered in Mai-Kadra, but they disagree about who killed whom. "It was like the end of the world," recalled Beyen, a mechanic, who said he was stopped and asked if he was Tigrayan, then beaten and robbed. He said he saw people being slaughtered with knives, and dozens of rotting corpses. "We could not bury them because the soldiers were near," he said. Some witnesses said Ethiopian federal and Amhara regional troops attacked Tigrayans, while others say it was Tigrayan forces and their allies who targeted Amhara. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Bethlehem, 21, left, an ethnic Tigrayan survivor from Mai-Kadra, Ethiopia, cooks for her family at their temporary shelter at Village 8, the transit center near the Lugdi border crossing, eastern Sudan, Nov. 22, 2020. Witnesses say hundreds of civilians were slaughtered in Mai-Kadra, but they disagree about who killed whom. "Anyone they found, they would kill," said Tesfaalem Germay, Bethlehem’s husband, speaking of Ethiopian federal and Amhara regional forces. He said he saw hundreds of bodies. Others say it was Tigrayan forces and their allies who were responsible. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)