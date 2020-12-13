Experts: Animals tailored for cold

Cows are covered in snow on a farm in Medina, N.Y., in this March 2013 file photo. (AP / David Duprey )

While most of the state's major commodities farmers finished harvest by November's end, livestock producers continue to manage herds. And while low temperatures are uncomfortable for humans, experts with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture say that as long as they're well-fed and dry, livestock should be just fine.

Shane Gadberry, professor of ruminant nutrition for the division, said cattle generally have two compensating mechanisms that kick into gear when the temperature drops: Adding on a heavier coat and stored body fat.

Horses also produce heavier coats in the winter and increase their caloric intake. Mark Russell, an associate professor of equine science for the division, said the best thing horse owners can do is make sure the animals get a lot of high-nutrient hay.

Rain, snow or mud can affect the insulating properties of cattle coats. While moving entire herds of cattle indoors isn't an option for most ranchers, Gadberry said the best approach is to relocate feeding sites to minimize wind exposure.

"If you're already cold and wet, wind is going to make it that much worse," he said. "So if you've got a wind coming out of the west, and a tree line near the western edge of your farm, move the hay closer to that tree line."

Finally, livestock managers should make sure their animals have access to plenty of water.

"A cow that's not drinking water isn't going to be eating much hay," he said.

Ryan McGeeney is with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.