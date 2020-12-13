Garden variety: Artists sell their work at the Bernice Art Bazaar in the SoMa district

Laura Wilson with Artful Logic shows her wares to Zoe Harrington, Jennifer Harrington and Allison Brockinton of Fayetteville at the Bernice Art Bazaar and Art Party, Nov. 28 (Small Business Saturday) at Bernice Garden. A handful of local artists showed and sold their work. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette -- Helaine R. Williams)

The spirit of Small Business Saturday was evident at the Bernice Art Bazaar, held Nov. 28 at the Bernice Garden in Little Rock's South Main district.

A handful of local artists showed and sold their work. Laura Wilson of Artful Logic represented with her jewelry and art pieces, as did Chris Swasta with Rolling Hills Pottery. Also featured were stained-glass art pieces by Carah Still of Deep Cuts Glass, as well as stained-glass works by Nichole Strawser. Gayle Hurd offered her Peaceful Lilac candles and body products. Paintings by Tanya Hollifield and jewelry by Manic Magpie were also for sale.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1213shop/]

The bazaar also featured live music by Anthony West and the opportunity to purchase craft beer by Stone's Throw Brewery.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams