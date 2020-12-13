Harding student forges path as school-bus driver

Faith Smith, 21, is the youngest school-bus driver working for the Searcy School District. Smith is a senior at Harding University and began driving for the district in November.

One Harding University senior is pushing the ceiling on what is considered “normal.” Faith Smith, 21, is the youngest school-bus driver working for the Searcy School District.

“I am a big feminist, and my whole life, I have been made to be very strong and very tough,” Smith said. “Even with the bus driving, I wanted to do it — even though a lot of people were questioning it. It just made me want to do it more.

“I’m very independent, and I want to do things and be successful. It is a challenge being a young woman in a place like this, and I am glad to have the opportunity.”

Smith was motivated to be a bus driver for the district after one of her brothers, Daniel, was a bus driver during his senior year at Harding. She said they both love to drive, and when she was looking for a way to make some extra money, she texted Daniel.

“And he said, ‘Oh boy, they are desperate. I’m texting my boss right now,’” Smith said. “He kept encouraging me, and by the time I got to the transportation office, they knew my name and were very excited to have me.”

Smith started her training for the position about two or three months ago and officially started driving for the district at the beginning of November. She is technically a substitute driver, but there is currently one permanent driver who is off work having surgery on her leg. Smith said she will drive the route until the driver recovers.

“The first time I dropped the kids off at the elementary school, some of the teachers did a double take,” Smith said. “I promise I’m old enough. A lot of the other drivers give me grief because they are mostly men — and my parents were concerned about me driving.

“There is some concern, but I think I have done all that I can to let that simmer.”

She said that even though she and her brother are built alike, the reality is, she is a woman; therefore, she is more of a target.

“It is just the sad fact of the world that we live in,” she said. “My parents’ concerns were a good reality check for me. I tend to be more headstrong and not think things through.

“It was good for me to receive that reality check. My mom is really good at providing that for me.”

Smith said that to obtain her CDL (commercial driver’s license) permit, there was a certain amount of training needed, and she would do some of it with her brother on the weekends and evenings. She said that was really helpful and created some unique bonding time for them.

“The hardest part of driving is the kids,” she said. “I know what to do if something happens to the bus, but it is a whole extra element with the kids.

“I just really enjoy driving the bus.”

Her brother Daniel, who teaches sixth- and eighth-grade choir for the district, said his sister has taken to the job like fish to water.

“All of us learned how to drive in a Suburban, and we have always found pride in driving a big vehicle,” Daniel said. “I thought it was something she could do.

“It is a bit of a tedious process to get behind the wheel. She had to study for the written test and, [being from Texas], get a normal state driver’s license for Arkansas, so it was cool to see her get to that point.

“By the second or third day of driving [a school bus], she was more confident than I was.”

Faith and her brother are from Houston. Growing up, she and her brothers and other members of their home church congregation would attend Camp Wildwood in Searcy. She said that’s how her family got connected to Harding.

“When Daniel transferred to Harding, I visited him, and I fell in love with the community here and the things Harding gave my brother,” she said. “Harding is the only place I applied. They accepted me before my junior year of high school was even over.”

“To be able to share in this taste of real life, with something we both enjoy so much, has been cool,” Daniel said. “She has always loved kids, and now she has an outlet for that through the school year.”

David Dale, the new transportation director for the Searcy School District, said Faith’s positive attitude and sheer determination have made her an excellent addition to the staff.

“One of the biggest challenges that I have faced during the first three months has been hiring bus drivers,” Dale said. “When I heard about Faith’s interest in the job, my immediate concerns were her lack of experience and not having a CDL license, and whether she would be able to handle a busload of kids.

“Her enthusiasm, positive attitude and work ethic helped clear each of these concerns.”

Dale said Faith applied for the job on Sept. 16, obtained all of the necessary certifications and was ready to drive by Nov. 4 and has driven every shift since.

“During my time at UPS and FedEx, I hired a lot of people, and I can honestly say that Faith has been one of the best,” Dale said.

Faith is currently pursuing an integrated studies degree, having built her major around biology and other health studies. It is all with the aim of eventually getting into physician-assistant school next fall, preferably the one at Harding. She also works part time at One Life Wellness and Primary Care.

“I was never one of those kids who knew exactly what I wanted to do,” she said. “I love using my brain, and I love math and science and connecting with people.

“Being a PA allows you to dive into the scene and health of the patients in front of you. As a PA, you get to spend more time with your patients, and you get to know them, instead of what is just on your chart.”

She said it is a teamwork approach to medicine, instead of being treated by a sole doctor. She said she is inspired and drawn to a community and sharing a space with other people.

“Being a PA just fulfilled everything I would have wanted in a career,” she said.

She said it is very funny to her to receive the publicity she has for being a female bus driver.

“I am very proud to be a young woman in a place that a young woman would not normally occupy,” Faith said.

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.