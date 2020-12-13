I am a huge fan of the Urban Food Loop,

a home pickup based composting program. I am starting my 4th year with the program, which was an asked-for Christmas gift then. Each week I put out a 5 gallon bucket of my kitchen/garden waste and get an empty bucket for the next week. Then twice a year, I get outstanding compost for my garden. It is a win/win for me since I don't want to compost at home. For the holiday season, Urban Food Loop dropped off a holiday card and a gift of living soil.



These small packets are a powerhouse of good. I am not a huge indoor gardener, but I will add it to my garden soil.

Did you know that there are more micro-organisms in single teaspoon of Living Soil than there are people on the planet? Add Living Soil to your garden today and let billions of micro-organisms go to work for your soil and for your plants!

100% of the proceeds of the sale of Living Soil goes to the Urban Food Loop project which is a 501(c) 3 non profit organization with a mission of making communities more sustainable by teaching people how to make and use compost.

Each small sack contains a powerhouse of organic compost, BioChar (a charcoal that is produced by pyrolysis (thermal decomposition of materials at elevated temperatures in an inert atmosphere of biomass, yet in the absence of oxygen) and is used as a soil ameliorant for both carbon sequestration and soil health benefits. Biochar is a stable solid that is rich in carbon and can endure in soil for thousands of years.), organic kelp meal, organic worm castings and AZOMITE (a natural mineral substance which is mined directly from its Utah desert source.)

Living Soil fosters ideal conditions for the reproduction of millions of beneficial micro-organisms in existing soils. As microorganisms feed on Living Soil they unlock a range of mico-nutrients to feed existing soils, which in turn makes nutrients available for plants to uptake as needed. This cycle makes up the Soil Food Web. Living Soil and the micro-organisms it supports are essential to maintaining the Soil Food Web and overall health of all indoor and outdoor plants.

