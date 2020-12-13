LSU stuns Florida with late field goal

LSU's Cade York (36) celebrates as he comes off the field after kicking a field goal against Florida in the final minute of an NCAA college football gam Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. LSU won 37-34. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Kyle Trask and No. 6 Florida look nowhere near ready for top-ranked Alabama.

Max Johnson threw three touchdown passes in his first college start, Cade York kicked a 57-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining and reigning national champion LSU stunned the Gators 37-34 on a cool and foggy Saturday night in the Swamp.

York drilled his kick through the dense fog and the uprights after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Florida senior Marco Wilson, who threw an opponent's shoe. Wilson tossed it after a third-down stop that would have forced LSU to punt. Instead, the Tigers got a first down and then moved into York's range.

The Gators (8-2) had a final shot, and Trask got them in position to tie. But Evan McPherson was wide left from 51 yards on the final play. LSU (4-5) celebrated wildly all over the field.

"We had an easier one than they did. We just missed it," Florida Coach Dan Mullen said.

Johnson had a lot to do with the outcome. The son of former Super Bowl champion Brad Johnson repeatedly torched Florida's beleaguered defense. He threw for 239 yards, nearly half of them (108) to Kayshon Boutte, and ran for 52 more.

"Boy, his confidence was incredible," LSU Coach Ed Orgeron said. "I think Max is going to be a championship quarterback. ... Also proud of our young football team."

Johnson got a hug and a kiss on top of his head from his father, who walked down to the first row and leaned over the wall to reach his son. Teammates were still dancing and screaming all around.

"So proud, man," Orgeron said. "They fought. They gave everything. We said last night, 'We're going to give everything we possibly can for the LSU Tigers.' I'm so proud of this team, the players and the coaching staff."

Florida didn't help itself with three turnovers in the first half that led to 10 points and a 24-17 deficit at the break.

"You can't win doing what we did tonight, no matter what's going on and who you're playing," Mullen said. "Minus-three turnover ratio, we don't score touchdowns in the red zone, we can't make key stops when we need to defensively and we lose the special teams part of the game."

Trask accounted for four touchdowns and three turnovers, first putting his teammates in a hole and then helping them climb out of it. But he was unable to rally the Gators when it mattered.

LSU fans celebrate after the team's win over Florida in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

