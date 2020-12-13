Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

McCann gets $40M deal from Mets

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:24 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo, Chicago White Sox's James McCann (33) celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh. Free agent catcher James McCann and the New York Mets were close to completing a $40 million, four-year contract Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, as the team continues to upgrade its roster under new owner Steve Cohen. A person close to the deal confirmed the details to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BASEBALL

McCann gets $40M deal from Mets

NEW YORK -- Free agent catcher James McCann and the New York Mets were close to completing a $40 million, four-year contract Saturday as the team continues to upgrade its roster under new owner Steve Cohen.

A person close to the deal confirmed the details to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. Other news outlets reported the terms earlier in the day.

McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) was an All-Star with the White Sox in 2019 when he hit .273 with 18 home runs and 60 RBI. He batted .289 with 7 home runs and 15 RBI for Chicago this year in 31 games while splitting time with Yasmani Grandal.

The Mets haven't reached the playoffs since losing the 2016 NL wild-card game. New York went 26-34 this season with Wilson Ramos and Robinson Chirinos as its catchers.

The 30-year-old McCann has improved behind the plate, as measured by defensive metrics, and is a steady presence with the bat. He played a key role in the development of White Sox ace Lucas Giolito.

McCann began his seven-year career in 2014 with Detroit and 118 games are the most he's played in any season.

Cohen hired Sandy Alderson as team president in his first move after buying the team, and the Mets have been interviewing for a new general manager.

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2020, file photo, Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann, left, misses the tag on Kansas City Royals' Maikel Franco (7), who scores during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo. Free agent catcher James McCann and the New York Mets were close to completing a $40 million, four-year contract Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, as the team continues to upgrade its roster under new owner Steve Cohen. A person close to the deal confirmed the details to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2020, file photo, Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann, left, misses the tag on Kansas City Royals' Maikel Franco (7), who scores during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo. Free agent catcher James McCann and the New York Mets were close to completing a $40 million, four-year contract Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, as the team continues to upgrade its roster under new owner Steve Cohen. A person close to the deal confirmed the details to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT