BASEBALL

McCann gets $40M deal from Mets

NEW YORK -- Free agent catcher James McCann and the New York Mets were close to completing a $40 million, four-year contract Saturday as the team continues to upgrade its roster under new owner Steve Cohen.

A person close to the deal confirmed the details to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. Other news outlets reported the terms earlier in the day.

McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) was an All-Star with the White Sox in 2019 when he hit .273 with 18 home runs and 60 RBI. He batted .289 with 7 home runs and 15 RBI for Chicago this year in 31 games while splitting time with Yasmani Grandal.

The Mets haven't reached the playoffs since losing the 2016 NL wild-card game. New York went 26-34 this season with Wilson Ramos and Robinson Chirinos as its catchers.

The 30-year-old McCann has improved behind the plate, as measured by defensive metrics, and is a steady presence with the bat. He played a key role in the development of White Sox ace Lucas Giolito.

McCann began his seven-year career in 2014 with Detroit and 118 games are the most he's played in any season.

Cohen hired Sandy Alderson as team president in his first move after buying the team, and the Mets have been interviewing for a new general manager.